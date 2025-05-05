https://sputnikglobe.com/20250505/is-trump-selling-out-to-zelensky-and-neocons-1121984537.html
Is Trump Selling Out to Zelensky and Neocons?
Donald Trump promised peace in 24 hours — but now he's arming Ukraine, just like Joe Biden, whom he blasted over the conflict.
A US Patriot air defense system from Israel will be heading to Ukraine, as Western allies weigh sending another, the NYT reported on May 4. Under US export laws, Patriot transfers need American approval — so the White House has given the nod. Washington ok-ed a possible $310.5 million sale to Ukraine for F-16 training and support on May 2. It includes aircraft upgrades, personnel training, spare parts, software & hardware. Ukraine received its first F-16s from NATO last year. The White House reportedly approved $50 million in arms exports to Ukraine through Direct Commercial Sales, the Ukrainian media wrote on May 1. The sale includes unspecified military hardware and services. Trump's first weapons shipment to Ukraine followed the US signing of a 'mineral deal' with the Zelensky regime. Both sides call it a "win-win," but experts view it as a PR stunt, offering no immediate US profits or security guarantees for Ukraine. While Trump called for a ceasefire, the Pentagon continued arms deliveries to Ukraine from Biden-era packages after a brief pause in March. How does that align with ceasefire rhetoric? It's unclear. Prominent MAGA lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene voiced frustration with Trump’s policies, questioning why the US would "occupy Ukraine," risk American lives, and spend billions defending its security and mining its minerals.
