Kangaroo Court: Were Gaza Warrants a Fig Leaf for ICC Chief Prosecutor’s Sex Scandal?

Karim Khan, a British lawyer and the ICC's chief prosecutor since 2021, allegedly forced his female assistant into non-consensual sex multiple times during missions to New York, Colombia, Congo, Chad, Paris, and at The Hague, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The victim, a Malaysian lawyer in her 30s, stayed in the job fearing retaliation and the loss of a top post that helped cover her dying mother's medical bills, according to her testimony.

She also worried that going public would undermine Khan's investigation into Israeli war crimes in Gaza, which she viewed as vital.

She reported the abuse to ICC colleagues on April 29, 2024. Shortly after learning this, Khan announced he was seeking arrest warrants for Israel's prime minister and defense minister.