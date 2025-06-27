https://sputnikglobe.com/20250627/putin-talks-ukraine-defense-nato-and-trump-meeting-at-post-belarus-press-call-1122351145.html

Putin Talks Ukraine, Defense, NATO and Trump Meeting at Post-Belarus Summit Press Call

Russian President Vladimir Putin concluded his visit to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit in Belarus, where he met with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, the President of Uzbekistan, and spoke with journalists.

Meeting With Trump Possible, Russia Open to ContactsPutin emphasized that he has great respect for Trump."I treat the current president of the United States with great respect, he has gone through a very difficult, difficult and unsafe path of returning to power and the White House," Putin said.The Russian side will be happy to prepare a meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States, Putin said.Russia and the United States have good prospects for economic cooperation, Putin said, pointing out that working contacts have been established between the foreign ministries and special services of the two countries.Putin Grateful to Trump For Diplomatic EffortsWest's Defense Spending Boost Signals AggressivenessThe militaristic ideas of the West are based on the false premise of Russian aggression, Putin said, commenting on NATO's military buildup efforts.The president added that the West supported the coup in Ukraine and then started talking about alleged Russia's aggression, noting that they are either fools themselves or take Russians for fools.New EU Sanctions Won't Impact RussiaCountries that impose sanctions against Russia are making things worse for themselves with each new barrage, Putin added.Commenting on Western countries' attempts to "bury" Russia's economy, Putin said that they will "die" sooner themselves than "bury" Russia.Economic IssuesRussia is working toward creating a healthy macroeconomic climate even amid heightened defense spending, according to Putin.The rates of growth of the gross domestic product in Russia in 2025 will be more modest than previous years. This is a targeted measure, aimed at fighting inflation, Putin said.At the same time, the leading economies and industrial centers of Europe, Germany and France, are on the verge of recession, Putin pointed out.Russia's Defense Spending Amounts to 6.3% of GDPRussia's defense spending of 13.5 trillion rubles ($172 billion) is a lot, and the country has paid the price for it with inflation, but it is tackling the problem, Putin said.Search for End to Ukraine CrisisRussia wants to end the special military operation with a result the country needs, Putin said."Europe is thinking about how to raise its defense spending. So who is preparing for some kind of aggressive actions — us or them? We want to end the special military operation with the result we need, of course, but that is what it is all about. It is for this, and not for aggressive plans towards Europe and NATO countries. We plan to reduce costs, and they plan to increase them. So who is being aggressive?" he asked.EEU Economies Growing Faster Than Global AverageThe growth rates of the Eurasian Economic Union economies are higher than the global average due to the joint work of the participating countries, Putin pointed out.Putin added that the level of investment in Russia was increasing despite known difficulties.West Will Not Be Able to Shut Out Russian Oil SupplyThe West will not be able to shut the supply of Russian oil, the volume of its consumption in the world is growing, Putin said.

