China to Defend WWII Results, Oppose Hegemony - Defense Minister
China to Defend WWII Results, Oppose Hegemony - Defense Minister
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Thursday delivered a wide-ranging statement in which he reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to defending the legacy of World War II, opposing hegemonic practices and external interference, and preventing any attempt at Taiwan’s independence.
Dong emphasized that China is prepared to work with all countries that value peace in order to safeguard the results of the Allied victory and the post-war international order. “We are ready to work with all peace-loving forces to resolutely uphold the results of victory in World War II and the post-war international order,” he said. He added that China is also ready to assist the armed forces of other nations in strengthening their capacity to defend their legitimate rights and interests, and to jointly shoulder the historic responsibility of maintaining peace worldwide.In his remarks, the minister underlined that current threats to global peace call for vigilance against domination and intimidation. He warned against external interference and the struggle for spheres of influence, stressing that such policies risk plunging the world into instability. “It is of utmost importance to protect sovereignty and equality, which are the foundation of global governance,” he said. On the question of Taiwan, Dong reiterated Beijing’s firm stance against separatism. Dong’s remarks, covering both historical responsibility and present-day challenges, underscored China’s position as a defender of post-war peace, state sovereignty, and opposition to foreign interference, while sending a clear message about the issue of Taiwan.
China to Defend WWII Results, Oppose Hegemony - Defense Minister

04:36 GMT 18.09.2025
© AP Photo / Heng SinithВоенные китайской армии на построении на военных учениях Китая и Камбоджи
Военные китайской армии на построении на военных учениях Китая и Камбоджи - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.09.2025
© AP Photo / Heng Sinith
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Thursday delivered a wide-ranging statement in which he reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to defending the legacy of World War II, opposing hegemonic practices and external interference, and preventing any attempt at Taiwan’s independence.
Dong emphasized that China is prepared to work with all countries that value peace in order to safeguard the results of the Allied victory and the post-war international order. “We are ready to work with all peace-loving forces to resolutely uphold the results of victory in World War II and the post-war international order,” he said. He added that China is also ready to assist the armed forces of other nations in strengthening their capacity to defend their legitimate rights and interests, and to jointly shoulder the historic responsibility of maintaining peace worldwide.
In his remarks, the minister underlined that current threats to global peace call for vigilance against domination and intimidation.

“In conditions when global peace is facing new threats and challenges, the memory of history should serve as a constant reminder of the need to recognize and resist any disguised hegemonic logic and intimidation, and to fully uphold peace and justice,”Dong stated.

