https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/china-to-defend-wwii-results-oppose-hegemony---defense-minister-1122804600.html

China to Defend WWII Results, Oppose Hegemony - Defense Minister

China to Defend WWII Results, Oppose Hegemony - Defense Minister

Sputnik International

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Thursday delivered a wide-ranging statement in which he reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to defending the legacy of World War II, opposing hegemonic practices and external interference, and preventing any attempt at Taiwan’s independence.

2025-09-18T04:36+0000

2025-09-18T04:36+0000

2025-09-18T04:36+0000

asia

china

taiwan

wwii

hegemony

us hegemony

dollar hegemony

multipolar world

unipolar world order

multipolarity

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118515832_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64c6f0e48592679251d02075fffb62b9.jpg

Dong emphasized that China is prepared to work with all countries that value peace in order to safeguard the results of the Allied victory and the post-war international order. “We are ready to work with all peace-loving forces to resolutely uphold the results of victory in World War II and the post-war international order,” he said. He added that China is also ready to assist the armed forces of other nations in strengthening their capacity to defend their legitimate rights and interests, and to jointly shoulder the historic responsibility of maintaining peace worldwide.In his remarks, the minister underlined that current threats to global peace call for vigilance against domination and intimidation. He warned against external interference and the struggle for spheres of influence, stressing that such policies risk plunging the world into instability. “It is of utmost importance to protect sovereignty and equality, which are the foundation of global governance,” he said. On the question of Taiwan, Dong reiterated Beijing’s firm stance against separatism. Dong’s remarks, covering both historical responsibility and present-day challenges, underscored China’s position as a defender of post-war peace, state sovereignty, and opposition to foreign interference, while sending a clear message about the issue of Taiwan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250807/us-attempt-to-force-china-to-stop-cooperation-with-russia-will-fail---chinese-embassy-1122564557.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250903/live-putin-attends-chinas-victory-day-parade-marking-80-years-since-wwiis-end-1122713617.html

china

taiwan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese army, chinese military, people's liberation army, red army, hegemony, us hegemony, trump bully, american bully, us bulling