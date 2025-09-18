https://sputnikglobe.com/20250918/china-to-defend-wwii-results-oppose-hegemony---defense-minister-1122804600.html
China to Defend WWII Results, Oppose Hegemony - Defense Minister
Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on Thursday delivered a wide-ranging statement in which he reaffirmed Beijing’s commitment to defending the legacy of World War II, opposing hegemonic practices and external interference, and preventing any attempt at Taiwan’s independence.
Dong emphasized that China is prepared to work with all countries that value peace in order to safeguard the results of the Allied victory and the post-war international order. “We are ready to work with all peace-loving forces to resolutely uphold the results of victory in World War II and the post-war international order,”
he said. He added that China is also ready to assist the armed forces of other nations in strengthening their capacity to defend their legitimate rights and interests
, and to jointly shoulder the historic responsibility of maintaining peace worldwide.
In his remarks, the minister underlined that current threats to global peace call for vigilance against domination and intimidation.
“In conditions when global peace is facing new threats and challenges, the memory of history should serve as a constant reminder of the need to recognize and resist any disguised hegemonic logic and intimidation, and to fully uphold peace and justice,”Dong stated.
He warned against external interference and the struggle for spheres of influence, stressing that such policies risk plunging the world into instability. “It is of utmost importance to protect sovereignty and equality, which are the foundation of global governance,” he said.
“External military intervention, battles for spheres of influence, coercion to choose sides, and departure from the principle of sovereign equality will push the international community into chaos and conflict.”
On the question of Taiwan, Dong reiterated Beijing’s firm stance against separatism.
“The People’s Liberation Army has always been an invincible and powerful force defending the reunification of the motherland, and will never allow any separatist attempts to achieve independence for Taiwan to succeed,” the minister declared.
Dong’s remarks, covering both historical responsibility and present-day challenges, underscored China’s position as a defender of post-war peace, state sovereignty, and opposition to foreign interference, while sending a clear message about the issue of Taiwan.