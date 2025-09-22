https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/moldovas-state-bodies-dont-work-for-people-but-against-them--ex-pm-1122830936.html

Moldova’s State Bodies Don’t Work For People, But Against Them – Ex-PM

Moldova’s State Bodies Don’t Work For People, But Against Them – Ex-PM

Sputnik International

Moldova’s law enforcement, once tasked with protecting order, is no longer a guarantor of safety, but “a blunt instrument of repression,” Vasile Tarlev told Sputnik.

2025-09-22T05:49+0000

2025-09-22T05:49+0000

2025-09-22T05:49+0000

world

moldova

russia

maia sandu

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/16/1122831188_0:194:2953:1855_1920x0_80_0_0_c4bb4c1a9e005261443fac8e64f8e3d8.jpg

Moldova’s law enforcement, once tasked with protecting order, is no longer a guarantor of safety, but “a blunt instrument of repression,” Vasile Tarlev told Sputnik. According to Tarlev, all state bodies in Moldova are “working destructively against their own people.” The authorities hide behind two convenient slogans, he said: When making promises, it’s “this is Europe”; when explaining failures, it’s “the Kremlin’s hand.” Tarlev's Future of Moldova party is part of the Patriotic electoral bloc—uniting Socialists, Communists, and Heart of Moldova ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28. The Moldovan government has resorted to repressive measures against any manifestation of dissent, arbitrarily arresting leaders of the opposition. Yevgenia Gutsul, head of Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia region, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250921/eu-positioning-moldova-as-pawn-in-potential-conflict-with-russia--ex-president-dodon-1122826950.html

moldova

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vasile tarlev, opposition future of moldova party leader and former prime minister vasile tarlev, moldova, moldova's elections, parliamentary elections, igor dodon moldova, moldovan opposition eu, moldova parliamentary elections 2025, moldova eu integration, maia sandu brussels, moldovan diaspora vote, moldova russia polling stations, moldova constitutional court, moldova eu accession talks, moldova opposition party of socialists, moldova eu negotiations, moldova political divide,