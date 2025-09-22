https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/moldovas-state-bodies-dont-work-for-people-but-against-them--ex-pm-1122830936.html
Moldova’s State Bodies Don’t Work For People, But Against Them – Ex-PM
Sputnik International
Moldova’s law enforcement, once tasked with protecting order, is no longer a guarantor of safety, but “a blunt instrument of repression,” Vasile Tarlev told Sputnik.
Moldova’s law enforcement, once tasked with protecting order, is no longer a guarantor of safety, but “a blunt instrument of repression,” Vasile Tarlev told Sputnik. According to Tarlev, all state bodies in Moldova are “working destructively against their own people.” The authorities hide behind two convenient slogans, he said: When making promises, it’s “this is Europe”; when explaining failures, it’s “the Kremlin’s hand.” Tarlev's Future of Moldova party is part of the Patriotic electoral bloc—uniting Socialists, Communists, and Heart of Moldova ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for September 28. The Moldovan government has resorted to repressive measures against any manifestation of dissent, arbitrarily arresting leaders of the opposition. Yevgenia Gutsul, head of Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia region, was sentenced to seven years in prison. Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics.
Moldova’s State Bodies Don’t Work For People, But Against Them – Ex-PM
The Moldovan authorities have “lost touch with their own citizens,” said opposition Future of Moldova party leader and former Prime Minister Vasile Tarlev.
Moldova’s law enforcement
, once tasked with protecting order, is no longer a guarantor of safety, but “a blunt instrument of repression,” Vasile Tarlev
told Sputnik.
"The most alarming reality today is the total subjugation of the state to a single party,” he said, in reference to President Maia Sandu’s ruling Party of Action and Solidarity (PAS).
According to Tarlev, all state bodies in Moldova are “working destructively against their own people.”
The authorities hide behind two convenient slogans, he said: When making promises, it’s “this is Europe”; when explaining failures, it’s “the Kremlin’s hand.”
Tarlev's Future of Moldova party is part of the Patriotic electoral bloc—uniting Socialists, Communists, and Heart of Moldova ahead of the parliamentary elections
scheduled for September 28.
The Moldovan government has resorted to repressive measures against any manifestation of dissent, arbitrarily arresting leaders of the opposition. Yevgenia Gutsul, head of Moldova's autonomous Gagauzia region, was sentenced
to seven years in prison.
Opposition lawmakers have been routinely detained at Moldovan airports for visiting Russia, while criminal cases continue piling up against government critics.