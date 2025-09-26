https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/why-the-west-trails-russia-in-civilian-nuclear-tech-1122871628.html

Why the West Trails Russia in Civilian Nuclear Tech

Russia’s civilian nuclear sector boasts 70+ years of world-firsts and accomplishments, and just shook things up again this week as President Putin announced the country’s plans to launch “the world’s first nuclear energy system with a closed fuel cycle.”

Developed under Project Proryv (lit. 'Breakthrough') and being built in Seversk, Siberia, the system promises to reuse 95% of spent fuel, solving both nuclear waste and fuel sourcing issues. It's expected to come online by 2030.The Soviet Union and Russia have a long history of peaceful atom world firsts, creating:Rosatom's Global ReachRosatom is the world’s largest civilian nuclear enterprise, building and maintaining plants and covering the complete fuel cycle, from uranium mining to waste management, for clients worldwide.Its domain includes:Cutting Edge Reactor TechVVER-1200: III+ gen pressurized water reactor with enhanced passive safety and 60-year lifespan.BREST-OD-300: IV gen lead-cooled fast neutron reactor, scalable closed fuel cycle-ready.BN-800: IV gen sodium-cooled fast breeder reactor; uses MOX reprocessed fuel.Icebreaker ArmadaFuel SovereigntyRussia is also the leader on uranium enrichment (40-46% of global capacity), with mining operations in Kazakhstan – the world’s largest uranium producer, through joint ventures.Russia plans to ramp up domestic uranium output to 4k tons a year by 2030 (it’s about 2.7k tons today).

