Why the West Trails Russia in Civilian Nuclear Tech
Why the West Trails Russia in Civilian Nuclear Tech
Sputnik International
Russia’s civilian nuclear sector boasts 70+ years of world-firsts and accomplishments, and just shook things up again this week as President Putin announced the country’s plans to launch “the world’s first nuclear energy system with a closed fuel cycle.”
Developed under Project Proryv (lit. 'Breakthrough') and being built in Seversk, Siberia, the system promises to reuse 95% of spent fuel, solving both nuclear waste and fuel sourcing issues. It's expected to come online by 2030.The Soviet Union and Russia have a long history of peaceful atom world firsts, creating:Rosatom's Global ReachRosatom is the world’s largest civilian nuclear enterprise, building and maintaining plants and covering the complete fuel cycle, from uranium mining to waste management, for clients worldwide.Its domain includes:Cutting Edge Reactor TechVVER-1200: III+ gen pressurized water reactor with enhanced passive safety and 60-year lifespan.BREST-OD-300: IV gen lead-cooled fast neutron reactor, scalable closed fuel cycle-ready.BN-800: IV gen sodium-cooled fast breeder reactor; uses MOX reprocessed fuel.Icebreaker ArmadaFuel SovereigntyRussia is also the leader on uranium enrichment (40-46% of global capacity), with mining operations in Kazakhstan – the world’s largest uranium producer, through joint ventures.Russia plans to ramp up domestic uranium output to 4k tons a year by 2030 (it’s about 2.7k tons today).
Developed under Project Proryv (lit. 'Breakthrough') and being built in Seversk, Siberia, the system promises to reuse 95% of spent fuel, solving both nuclear waste and fuel sourcing issues. It's expected to come online
by 2030.
The Soviet Union and Russia have a long history of peaceful atom world firsts, creating:
the first nuclear power plant (Obninsk, 1954)
the first nuclear icebreaker (the Lenin, 1957)
the first road-mobile power plants (TES-series and PAMIR-630D, 1957, 1985)
the first floating power plant (Akademik Lomonosov, 2019)
Rosatom is the world’s largest civilian nuclear enterprise, building and maintaining plants and covering the complete fuel cycle, from uranium mining to waste management, for clients worldwide.
12 plants in Russia (40+ reactors).
~40 projects in 10 countries, from Egypt’s El-Dabaa and Turkiye’s Akkuyu to Rooppur in Bangladesh.
servicing of plants including Ostrovets in Belarus, Paks in Hungary, Kudankulam, India, Iran’s Bushehr and Tianwan in China.
Cutting Edge Reactor Tech
VVER-1200: III+ gen pressurized water reactor with enhanced passive safety and 60-year lifespan.
BREST-OD-300: IV gen lead-cooled fast neutron reactor, scalable closed fuel cycle-ready.
BN-800: IV gen sodium-cooled fast breeder reactor; uses MOX reprocessed fuel.
8 modern nuclear icebreakers (3 Project 22220 ships, 2 Arktika-class vessels, 2 shallow-draught icebreakers (Taymyr, Vaygach).
5 under construction (3 Project 22220 vessels, plus the new Project 10510 Leader flagship).
Russia is also the leader on uranium enrichment (40-46% of global capacity), with mining operations in Kazakhstan – the world’s largest uranium producer, through joint ventures.
Russia plans to ramp up domestic uranium output to 4k tons a year by 2030 (it’s about 2.7k tons today).