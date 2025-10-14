https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/talk-of-sending-tomahawk-missiles-to-ukraine-is-calculated-psy-op-to-pressure-russias-leadership--1122959789.html
Talk of Sending Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine is Calculated Psy-Op to Pressure Russia's Leadership
The US won't allow strikes on Russian refineries, says Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis.
Talk of Sending Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine is Calculated Psy-Op to Pressure Russia's Leadership
The US won't allow strikes on Russian refineries, says Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis.
"I don’t see any military prospects for using Tomahawks against Russia, except for attempts at informational blackmail and political pressure," Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
No Tomahawks
have been sent or launched, yet Western media frenzy suggests a pressure tactic.
Washington raises the stakes by hinting at sending Tomahawks to Russia
Western media, aligned with Washington, hype the story — discussing targets, launches, and control
The impression is the missiles are already on their way
A Tomahawk launcher might even be rolled out at a test range somewhere simply for PR videos, Mikhailov suggests. But it would be similar to the Taurus missiles Germany promised: hyped by the media - yet still absent from Ukraine.
Washington Isn't Suicidal
The Kremlin has repeatedly said Ukraine cannot launch Tomahawks
on its own.
"Every Tomahawk fired at Russia from a US-made system by American crews would mark the start of a war between the US and Russia," Mikhailov says.
The idea of US-made Tomahawks striking energy infrastructure inside Russia is a fantasy
Such an act would cross a red line that would trigger a response the US is 100% not ready for
Russia's updated nuclear doctrine explicitly states that a massive cruise missile attack (like a volley of Tomahawks
) can be met with a NUCLEAR response
Are the Americans ready to "collectively die" for this? The expert is clear: "I am absolutely sure, no."
The real target would be the “shadow fleet” moving Russian oil, according to the pundit. To that end, NATO holds provocative Baltic drills and tries to seize Russian ships.
The Nord Stream sabotage exemplifies economic attacks to choke Russia’s energy exports abroad.