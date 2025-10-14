https://sputnikglobe.com/20251014/talk-of-sending-tomahawk-missiles-to-ukraine-is-calculated-psy-op-to-pressure-russias-leadership--1122959789.html

Talk of Sending Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine is Calculated Psy-Op to Pressure Russia's Leadership

Talk of Sending Tomahawk Missiles to Ukraine is Calculated Psy-Op to Pressure Russia's Leadership

Sputnik International

The US won't allow strikes on Russian refineries, says Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis.

2025-10-14T15:45+0000

2025-10-14T15:45+0000

2025-10-14T15:45+0000

analysis

russia

ukraine

tomahawk

kremlin

nato

nord stream

washington

americans

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106746/17/1067461735_0:313:6000:3688_1920x0_80_0_0_5847cad263ea82ba0575c95da172833a.jpg

Psy-op in the Making "I don’t see any military prospects for using Tomahawks against Russia, except for attempts at informational blackmail and political pressure," Mikhailov tells Sputnik. No Tomahawks have been sent or launched, yet Western media frenzy suggests a pressure tactic. It’s all connected: A Tomahawk launcher might even be rolled out at a test range somewhere simply for PR videos, Mikhailov suggests. But it would be similar to the Taurus missiles Germany promised: hyped by the media - yet still absent from Ukraine. Washington Isn't Suicidal The Kremlin has repeatedly said Ukraine cannot launch Tomahawks on its own. What Does the West Want? The real target would be the “shadow fleet” moving Russian oil, according to the pundit. To that end, NATO holds provocative Baltic drills and tries to seize Russian ships. The Nord Stream sabotage exemplifies economic attacks to choke Russia’s energy exports abroad.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/europe-would-face-monstrous-war-if-ukraine-gets-taurus-missiles---russian-lawmaker-1122160111.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250926/russia-notes-lack-of-progress-in-investigation-of-nord-stream-terrorist-attack-1122871269.html

russia

ukraine

washington

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

tomahawk missiles, donald trump, will us give tomahawk missiles to ukraine, russian nuclear response, washington's psy-op, tomahawk threat is pressure tactic, tomahawk threat is a calculated psy-op, why us won't send tomahawk missiles to ukraine