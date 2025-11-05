https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/who-is-zohran-mamdani-newly-minted-new-york-city-mayor-1123064960.html

Who is Zohran Mamdani, Newly-Minted New York City Mayor?

Who is Zohran Mamdani, Newly-Minted New York City Mayor?

Sputnik International

What are the political views of Zohran Mamdani, the new New York City mayor?

2025-11-05T09:23+0000

2025-11-05T09:23+0000

2025-11-05T09:23+0000

world

us

new york city

donald trump

benjamin netanyahu

cuba

international criminal court (icc)

new york

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/05/1123065175_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_3acc189a4c649acffd70e29ba0dee285.jpg

European left-wing officials have been closely tracking Zohran Mamdani's rise, hoping to borrow a page from his playbook to replicate his success in their own upcoming local elections, according to Western media reports.So, what are the views of this little-known New York assemblyman? Domestic VisionForeign PolicyOn UkraineWhile repeating that he “stands with Ukraine,” Zohran Mamdani was cited as saying in a 2023 Gothamist interview that “we can't ignore the billions funneled to endless conflicts while New Yorkers freeze under ConEd's greedy rate hikes. Redirect the war budget to housing and heat for our people."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251105/nyc-mayoral-election-results-mamdani-declares-victory-1123063831.html

new york city

cuba

new york

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

zohran mamdani, political views of zohran mamdani, the new new york city mayor, democrat zohran mamdani has won the mayoral election in new york city, defeating independent former democratic governor andrew cuomo, republican curtis sliwa.