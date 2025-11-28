International
Kremlin Confirms Putin's Meeting With Hungarian PM Orban in Moscow
Kremlin Confirms Putin's Meeting With Hungarian PM Orban in Moscow
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Orban said he expects to meet with Putin in Moscow on Friday.No press statement is planned after the meeting, the official said.Other statements by Peskov:
09:12 GMT 28.11.2025
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban during a meeting at Novo-Ogaryovo residence in the Moscow Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Orban said he expects to meet with Putin in Moscow on Friday.
"Talks will take place today with Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who will arrive in Moscow," Peskov told reporters, adding that the meeting is expected after 1:00 p.m. Moscow time (10:00 GMT).
No press statement is planned after the meeting, the official said.
Other statements by Peskov:
Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to rearm the forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) with modern Russian weapons was positively received by the member states
A discussion on the parameters of the US peace plan on Ukraine, following its discussion in Geneva, will take place in Moscow next week
The Kremlin will announce the dates of US special envoy Steve Witkoff's visit to Russia in due time
Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Bishkek was productive
Dmitry Peskov also said that the Kremlin highly values ​​the experience of constructive cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
World
Putin to Pay State Visit to India on December 4-5
07:11 GMT
World
Putin to Pay State Visit to India on December 4-5
07:11 GMT
