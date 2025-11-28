https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/kremlin-confirms-putins-meeting-with-hungarian-pm-orban-in-moscow-1123189048.html

Kremlin Confirms Putin's Meeting With Hungarian PM Orban in Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow on Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Reuters reported that Orban said he expects to meet with Putin in Moscow on Friday.No press statement is planned after the meeting, the official said.Other statements by Peskov:

