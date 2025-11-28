International
Putin Points Out Trump Suggested Budapest Host Russia-US Summit
Putin Points Out Trump Suggested Budapest Host Russia-US Summit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump proposed holding the Russia-US summit in Budapest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
Putin also thanked Orban for his stance on a possible Russia-US summit in Budapest, adding that he would be happy to hold his meeting with Trump in the Hungarian capital if the parties agree on this proposal. The Russian head of state made a point of noting that Trump said that both the United States and Russia have good relations with Hungary.
Putin Points Out Trump Suggested Budapest Host Russia-US Summit

11:35 GMT 28.11.2025 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 28.11.2025)
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shake hands during their meeting at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shake hands during their meeting at the Senate Palace of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2025
© Alexander Nemenov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump proposed holding the Russia-US summit in Budapest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"It was Donald's proposal," Putin said during talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow.
Putin also thanked Orban for his stance on a possible Russia-US summit in Budapest, adding that he would be happy to hold his meeting with Trump in the Hungarian capital if the parties agree on this proposal.
The Russian head of state made a point of noting that Trump said that both the United States and Russia have good relations with Hungary.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban can speak frankly, which allows them to seek solutions to any problems. Russia knows Orban's balanced position on the Ukrainian issue, the president added
Vladimir Putin said that he was happy to see Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Moscow
Relations between Russia and Hungary continue to develop despite all difficulties, Vladimir Putin added
Hungary has not succumbed to external pressure and continues to develop cooperation with Russia, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said
The Hungarian prime minister added that he intended to discuss the topic of energy cooperation with Russia during the meeting
Orban said that Hungary is ready to provide a platform for discussing the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis
