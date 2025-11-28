https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/putin-russia-us-summit-in-budapest-was-proposed-by-trump-1123190835.html

Putin Points Out Trump Suggested Budapest Host Russia-US Summit

Putin Points Out Trump Suggested Budapest Host Russia-US Summit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump proposed holding the Russia-US summit in Budapest, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin also thanked Orban for his stance on a possible Russia-US summit in Budapest, adding that he would be happy to hold his meeting with Trump in the Hungarian capital if the parties agree on this proposal. The Russian head of state made a point of noting that Trump said that both the United States and Russia have good relations with Hungary.

