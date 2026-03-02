https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/moscow-in-constant-contact-with-leadership-of-iran---kremlin-1123733973.html

Moscow in Constant Contact With Leadership of Iran - Kremlin

Moscow in Constant Contact With Leadership of Iran - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Moscow is in constant contact with the leadership of Iran, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"I can say that we are in constant contact with the Iranian leadership. And we are discussing the situation around this country," Peskov told reporters. Russia also continues to communicate with the leadership of the countries affected by the Iranian conflict, including Persian Gulf states, Peskov added.Russia expresses disappointment that the situation has deteriorated to direct aggression amid the information about progress in the Iranian-US negotiations, Dmitry Peskov said."As for the negotiations that were mediated by Oman between the United States and Iran, then, of course, one can express deep disappointment that, against the background of incoming information about significant progress in these negotiations, the situation has deteriorated to direct aggression anyway," Peskov told reporters.Russia remains committed to a political and diplomatic settlement even after the US attack on Iran, Peskov said.Membership in the BRICS does not provide for obligations to provide mutual assistance in the event of armed aggression, and there are no contacts on Iran within the framework of the association yet, Peskov said."Membership in BRICS does not provide for obligations to provide mutual assistance during armed aggression — it is an organization of a different nature, and it is about cooperation in other areas. This is the first one. There are no contacts with the BRICS countries yet," Peskov told reporters.On Saturday, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, including in Tehran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran retaliated with strikes against Israeli territory, as well as against US military bases across the Middle East. Russia remains open to negotiations with the United States, Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Russia has national interests, which the country must ensure, the official said."Of course, we continue to appreciate the mediation efforts of the United States, but we primarily trust ourselves. And it is we who defend our own interests. And we will continue to be guided by this," Peskov said.Additionally, the official said that negotiations with United States within the framework of the working group on economic issues are proceeding as usual, and the work continues.Moscow will not publicly discuss the content of negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, Dmitry Peskov said.Security guarantees are on the agenda of negotiations on Ukraine, along with the main territorial issue, the official said, adding that Russia is open to pursuing its interests through peaceful means.

Sputnik International

