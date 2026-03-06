Russia in Dialogue With Leadership of Iran, Will Continue This Dialogue - Kremlin
09:29 GMT 06.03.2026 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 06.03.2026)
© AP Photo / Abbas ZakeriResidents attend the funeral of people killed in an Israeli-U.S. strike Feb. 28 on a girls' elementary school in Minab, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Abbas Zakeri/Mehr News Agency via AP.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is in dialogue with the Iranian leadership and will continue this dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"We are in dialogue with the Iranian side. We are in dialogue with representatives of the Iranian leadership. And we will certainly continue this dialogue," Peskov told reporters.
Moscow is recording an increase in demand for Russian energy resources in connection with the situation around Iran, Peskov said.
"We are seeing an increase in demand, a significant increase in demand for Russian energy resources and energy resources due to the war in Iran," Peskov told reporters.
Russia remains a reliable supplier of both oil and gas, both piped and liquefied, the official said, adding that Russia is capable of guaranteeing continuity of all contracted hydrocarbon supplies.
Russia will not disclose quantitative data on purchases of Russian oil from India and China, as there are too many detractors, Peskov said.
On Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the United States had temporarily allowed India to purchase oil from Russia stored on tankers at sea.
"No, of course, we are not going to provide any quantitative data for obvious reasons. There are too many detractors," Peskov told reporters when asked about the volume of purchases from India.
India and China, like Russia, are countries that are guided by national interests, the official said, adding that Russia continues to interact with these countries, including in the energy sector.
On Russia's Special Military Operation
Russia is advancing in the zone of the special military operation, the dynamics are clear, and Ukraine feels uncomfortable, Peskov said.
"We are moving forward, and the dynamics are well understood and well known to all professionals," Peskov told Russian journalist Pavel Zarubin.
In the current situation, Ukraine "feels uncomfortable," the spokesman added.
"The situation for them [Ukraine] is deteriorating day by day. That is why there is such nervousness bordering on hysteria. I think the situation will continue to deteriorate," Peskov said.
Ukraine knows perfectly well what decisions need to be made for successful negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, the spokesman added.
Geneva hosted negotiations between Russia, the United States, and Ukraine from February 17-18. The Russian delegation was led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who described the discussions as "tough but businesslike." Medinsky announced that a new meeting would be held in the near future.
Other Statements
Finland's deployment of nuclear weapons will become a threat to Russia, and Moscow will take appropriate measures in response, Peskov said.
On Thursday, Finnish Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said that the country's government proposes to allow the import and storage of nuclear weapons in the country, if it is related to national defense, in other cases it will continue to be prohibited.
"The fact is that by deploying nuclear weapons on its territory, Finland is beginning to threaten us. And if Finland threatens us, we will take appropriate measures," Peskov told reporters.
Helsinki's intention to abandon the ban on nuclear weapons deployments leaves Finland vulnerable, and increases tensions in Europe, the official added.