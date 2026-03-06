https://sputnikglobe.com/20260306/russia-in-dialogue-with-leadership-of-iran-will-continue-this-dialogue---kremlin-1123775262.html

Russia in Dialogue With Leadership of Iran, Will Continue This Dialogue - Kremlin

Russia is in dialogue with the Iranian leadership and will continue this dialogue, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"We are in dialogue with the Iranian side. We are in dialogue with representatives of the Iranian leadership. And we will certainly continue this dialogue," Peskov told reporters.Moscow is recording an increase in demand for Russian energy resources in connection with the situation around Iran, Peskov said.Russia remains a reliable supplier of both oil and gas, both piped and liquefied, the official said, adding that Russia is capable of guaranteeing continuity of all contracted hydrocarbon supplies.Russia will not disclose quantitative data on purchases of Russian oil from India and China, as there are too many detractors, Peskov said.India and China, like Russia, are countries that are guided by national interests, the official said, adding that Russia continues to interact with these countries, including in the energy sector.On Russia's Special Military OperationRussia is advancing in the zone of the special military operation, the dynamics are clear, and Ukraine feels uncomfortable, Peskov said.In the current situation, Ukraine "feels uncomfortable," the spokesman added.Ukraine knows perfectly well what decisions need to be made for successful negotiations on the Ukrainian settlement, the spokesman added.Other Statements Finland's deployment of nuclear weapons will become a threat to Russia, and Moscow will take appropriate measures in response, Peskov said.Helsinki's intention to abandon the ban on nuclear weapons deployments leaves Finland vulnerable, and increases tensions in Europe, the official added.

