https://sputnikglobe.com/20260324/rapid-expansion-of-conflict-space-causing-concern---russias-lavrov-1123888110.html

Rapid Expansion of Conflict Space Causing Concern - Russia's Lavrov

Rapid Expansion of Conflict Space Causing Concern - Russia's Lavrov

Sputnik International

The rapid expansion of conflict space, involving the entire regions, is causing concern, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

2026-03-24T14:20+0000

2026-03-24T14:20+0000

2026-03-24T14:20+0000

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"Overall, the rapid expansion of the conflict space, involving new countries and entire regions, as has happened over the past year, is certainly a cause for serious concern," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund. Some experts, including Russian specialists in international relations history, "have already begun to characterize and qualify what is happening as a third world war," the minister added. The Western minority is trying to preserve the remnants of its dominance in the Middle East, Lavrov said.The world is witnessing dramatic events in the Middle East in recent months and weeks, Lavrov added.Russia on Middle East Tensions Russia is not indifferent to what is happening between Iran and its neighbors, Lavrov said.The International Atomic Energy Agency leadership is not responding adequately to direct threats in the Middle East to nuclear security, the minister added.Russia is convinced that only the unification of countries of the Middle East meets the interests of the region and not force and dictate, Lavrov said.Turkiye is ready to take part in the mediation of the Middle East conflict, and Iran has good will for conflict settlement with the US and Israel, Lavrov also said.Russia will work to ensure justice prevails on Palestinian issue in strict accordance with UN General Assembly and Security Council decisions, Lavrov said.On Russia-West RelationsThe Western minority of countries continues to invest economic capital in the confrontation with Russia, Lavrov said.On Russia's Political Course The priorities of the Russian foreign policy remain unchanged, and they cannot be subject to any influences, Lavrov said.These priorities are aimed at ensuring national security, creating favorable external conditions for the internal development of the country and improving the quality of life of Russian citizens, the foreign minister added.On CubaRussia is concerned about the escalation around Cuba and stands in solidarity with the country's leadership, Lavrov said.On North Korea's Soldiers Russia will commemorate the soldiers of North Korea who participated in the special military operation against Ukrainian militants, with a monument to be erected in their honor, Lavrov said.The military cooperation is part of the strategic partnership enshrined in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed by Russia and North Korea on June 19, 2024. It entered into force on December 2024, replacing the year 2000 friendship treaty.

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