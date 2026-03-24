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Rapid Expansion of Conflict Space Causing Concern - Russia's Lavrov
Rapid Expansion of Conflict Space Causing Concern - Russia's Lavrov
Sputnik International
The rapid expansion of conflict space, involving the entire regions, is causing concern, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
2026-03-24T14:20+0000
2026-03-24T14:20+0000
2026-03-24T14:20+0000
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"Overall, the rapid expansion of the conflict space, involving new countries and entire regions, as has happened over the past year, is certainly a cause for serious concern," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund. Some experts, including Russian specialists in international relations history, "have already begun to characterize and qualify what is happening as a third world war," the minister added. The Western minority is trying to preserve the remnants of its dominance in the Middle East, Lavrov said.The world is witnessing dramatic events in the Middle East in recent months and weeks, Lavrov added.Russia on Middle East Tensions Russia is not indifferent to what is happening between Iran and its neighbors, Lavrov said.The International Atomic Energy Agency leadership is not responding adequately to direct threats in the Middle East to nuclear security, the minister added.Russia is convinced that only the unification of countries of the Middle East meets the interests of the region and not force and dictate, Lavrov said.Turkiye is ready to take part in the mediation of the Middle East conflict, and Iran has good will for conflict settlement with the US and Israel, Lavrov also said.Russia will work to ensure justice prevails on Palestinian issue in strict accordance with UN General Assembly and Security Council decisions, Lavrov said.On Russia-West RelationsThe Western minority of countries continues to invest economic capital in the confrontation with Russia, Lavrov said.On Russia's Political Course The priorities of the Russian foreign policy remain unchanged, and they cannot be subject to any influences, Lavrov said.These priorities are aimed at ensuring national security, creating favorable external conditions for the internal development of the country and improving the quality of life of Russian citizens, the foreign minister added.On CubaRussia is concerned about the escalation around Cuba and stands in solidarity with the country's leadership, Lavrov said.On North Korea's Soldiers Russia will commemorate the soldiers of North Korea who participated in the special military operation against Ukrainian militants, with a monument to be erected in their honor, Lavrov said.The military cooperation is part of the strategic partnership enshrined in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed by Russia and North Korea on June 19, 2024. It entered into force on December 2024, replacing the year 2000 friendship treaty.
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Rapid Expansion of Conflict Space Causing Concern - Russia's Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The rapid expansion of conflict space, involving the entire regions, is causing concern, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"Overall, the rapid expansion of the conflict space, involving new countries and entire regions, as has happened over the past year, is certainly a cause for serious concern," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.
Some experts, including Russian specialists in international relations history, "have already begun to characterize and qualify what is happening as a third world war," the minister added.
The Western minority is trying to preserve the remnants of its dominance in the Middle East, Lavrov said.
"Events that directly follow from the attempts of Western minority states to preserve the remnants of their dominance in the international arena," Lavrov said, speaking at the meeting of the Gorchakov Foundation for Support of Public Diplomacy.
The world is witnessing dramatic events in the Middle East
in recent months and weeks, Lavrov added.
"Since the end of February, the harsh military aggression of the United States and Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran has continued. The situation is fraught with destabilization not only of the Persian Gulf, which has already happened, and not only of the entire Middle East, which is happening, but also of global trade, energy security, international transport and business communications," Lavrov explained.
Russia on Middle East Tensions
Russia is not indifferent to what is happening between Iran and its neighbors, Lavrov said.
"We care about what is happening in relations between Iran and its neighbors," Lavrov said, speaking at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Gorchakov Foundation for Support of Public Diplomacy.
The International Atomic Energy Agency leadership is not responding adequately to direct threats in the Middle East to nuclear security, the minister added.
Russia is convinced that only the unification of countries of the Middle East meets the interests of the region and not force and dictate, Lavrov said.
"We are convinced that this path, the path of negotiations, the path of uniting and agreeing on a balance of interests, meets the interests of this entire region of the world [the Middle East], the most important region of the world, and not an attempt to force any country, especially the Islamic Republic of Iran, to follow the dictates from abroad," Lavrov said, speaking at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Gorchakov foundation for support of public diplomacy.
Turkiye is ready to take part in the mediation of the Middle East conflict, and Iran has good will for conflict settlement with the US and Israel, Lavrov also said.
"We are also ready to join mediation efforts. We are currently discussing all these issues and, finally, bringing our assessments and the evolution of our views to both the Iranians and the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council," Lavrov added.
Russia will work to ensure justice prevails on Palestinian issue in strict accordance with UN General Assembly and Security Council decisions, Lavrov said.
"It's wrong that these issues — perhaps the oldest, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which the General Assembly seemed to have resolved back in 1948 — are now fading into the background and moving far, far away from the principles that underpinned the General Assembly's decision to resolve the Palestinian issue. This is unjust, and we, together with our Arab and Muslim friends, will work to ensure that justice prevails in full compliance with the decisions of the UN General Assembly and the Security Council," Lavrov said at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Gorchakov Foundation for support of public diplomacy.
On October 7
, 2023
, Israel was subjected to an unprecedented rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Israeli authorities say that about 1,200 people were killed during the raid. In response, the Israel Defense Forces launched Operation Iron Swords in the Palestinian enclave and announced its complete blockade.
On October 10
, 2025
, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas went into effect. On October 13, US President Donald Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire.
Despite the announced transition to the second phase of Trump's Gaza peace plan, regular clashes have been recently reported between Palestinian groups and Israeli forces in the enclave. Ismail al-Thawabta, a spokesperson for the enclave's authorities, told Sputnik in early March that Israel had tightened the Gaza blockade after the start of the joint US-Israeli military action against Iran on February 28
, introducing additional curbs on food and fuel supplies into the strip.
The Western minority of countries continues to invest economic capital in the confrontation with Russia
, Lavrov said.
"The Western minority, or rather, the elites of Western countries, continue to invest both the political and economic capital they have left in the confrontation with our country, using the military infrastructure and human resources of the Ukrainian neo-Nazi regime for this," Lavrov said at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Gorchakov Foundation.
On Russia's Political Course
The priorities of the Russian foreign policy remain unchanged, and they cannot be subject to any influences, Lavrov said.
"In such a turbulent situation, the priorities of our foreign policy remain unchanged. And I don't think they can be subject to any opportunistic influences," Lavrov said at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.
These priorities are aimed at ensuring national security, creating favorable external conditions for the internal development of the country and improving the quality of life of Russian citizens, the foreign minister added.
Russia is concerned about the escalation around Cuba
and stands in solidarity with the country's leadership, Lavrov said.
"The escalation around Cuba, which is under increasing external pressure, is a serious concern. We reaffirm our solidarity with our Cuban friends in their right to a sovereign path of development. We will continue to provide assistance, including financial and humanitarian assistance," Lavrov said, speaking at the meeting of the Gorchakov Foundation for Support of Public Diplomacy.
On North Korea's Soldiers
Russia will commemorate the soldiers of North Korea who participated in the special military operation
against Ukrainian militants, with a monument to be erected in their honor, Lavrov said.
"The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty with North Korea was embodied in the allied assistance of our Korean friends in liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian militants. A monument to the heroes was recently unveiled in Pyongyang, and we will respond with a similar gesture on the territory of Russia," Lavrov said at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.
In April 2025, Russian Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that North Korean soldiers, including special forces, had performed combat tasks alongside Russian servicemen in the Kursk Region during the Ukrainian incursion. North Korea also dispatched 1,000 sappers to Russia to assist in demining operations.
The military cooperation is part of the strategic partnership enshrined in the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed by Russia and North Korea on June 19, 2024. It entered into force on December 2024, replacing the year 2000 friendship treaty.