https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/us-leverages-japan-against-china-echoing-its-ukraine-playbook--ex-us-marine-1123926303.html

US Leverages Japan Against China, Echoing Its Ukraine Playbook – Ex-US Marine

US Leverages Japan Against China, Echoing Its Ukraine Playbook – Ex-US Marine

Sputnik International

Japan fortifying its islands near China and the island of Taiwan is part of a broader US strategy, former US Marine and veteran geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.

2026-03-31T15:33+0000

2026-03-31T15:33+0000

2026-03-31T15:33+0000

analysis

military & intelligence

china

japan

taiwan

us

pivot to asia

asia-pacific region

southeast asia

philippines

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"Just as the US encroached along Russia’s borders in Eastern Europe and Iran’s borders in both the Middle East and Central Asia, the US is likewise encroaching ever closer to China’s borders in the Asia-Pacific region," Berletic explains. The US seeks to use Taiwan "as a flashpoint for a wider war or proxy war with China," the pundit adds. US efforts to encircle China also include the militarization of the Philippines, he adds. Japan: 'A Battering Ram Against China' "The US has openly occupied and shaped Japan for precisely this purpose since the end of WW2," Berletic notes, citing a US doctrine going back to 1965. In it three fronts are laid out for a long-term endeavor to contain China: Making Japan a military proxy is "almost a verbatim repeat" of the Ukrainian scenario, in which the country has to sacrifice its sovereignty in favor of US hegemony, the pundit says. US Running Out of Time Just as the US acted to provoke Russia in Ukraine, it is now seeking to either provoke China or strike—likely by proxy—before China surpasses the US militarily, Berletic warns.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251127/us-recruits-mercenaries-for-ukraine-in-philippines---russian-foreign-ministry-1123182874.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/land-of-the-setting-sun-japan-clings-to-us-vassalage-despite-energy-crunch-caused-by-iran-war-1123907388.html

china

japan

taiwan

southeast asia

philippines

ukraine

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Ekaterina Blinova

japan serves as us proxy, japan as a battering ram against china, asia pacific, pivot to asia, japan is militarizing islands, taiwan, yonaguni, ukraine