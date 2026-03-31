https://sputnikglobe.com/20260331/us-leverages-japan-against-china-echoing-its-ukraine-playbook--ex-us-marine-1123926303.html
US Leverages Japan Against China, Echoing Its Ukraine Playbook – Ex-US Marine
US Leverages Japan Against China, Echoing Its Ukraine Playbook – Ex-US Marine
Sputnik International
Japan fortifying its islands near China and the island of Taiwan is part of a broader US strategy, former US Marine and veteran geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.
2026-03-31T15:33+0000
2026-03-31T15:33+0000
2026-03-31T15:33+0000
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"Just as the US encroached along Russia’s borders in Eastern Europe and Iran’s borders in both the Middle East and Central Asia, the US is likewise encroaching ever closer to China’s borders in the Asia-Pacific region," Berletic explains. The US seeks to use Taiwan "as a flashpoint for a wider war or proxy war with China," the pundit adds. US efforts to encircle China also include the militarization of the Philippines, he adds. Japan: 'A Battering Ram Against China' "The US has openly occupied and shaped Japan for precisely this purpose since the end of WW2," Berletic notes, citing a US doctrine going back to 1965. In it three fronts are laid out for a long-term endeavor to contain China: Making Japan a military proxy is "almost a verbatim repeat" of the Ukrainian scenario, in which the country has to sacrifice its sovereignty in favor of US hegemony, the pundit says. US Running Out of Time Just as the US acted to provoke Russia in Ukraine, it is now seeking to either provoke China or strike—likely by proxy—before China surpasses the US militarily, Berletic warns.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260327/land-of-the-setting-sun-japan-clings-to-us-vassalage-despite-energy-crunch-caused-by-iran-war-1123907388.html
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japan serves as us proxy, japan as a battering ram against china, asia pacific, pivot to asia, japan is militarizing islands, taiwan, yonaguni, ukraine
japan serves as us proxy, japan as a battering ram against china, asia pacific, pivot to asia, japan is militarizing islands, taiwan, yonaguni, ukraine
US Leverages Japan Against China, Echoing Its Ukraine Playbook – Ex-US Marine
Japan fortifying its islands near China and the island of Taiwan is part of a broader US strategy, former US Marine and veteran geopolitical analyst Brian Berletic tells Sputnik.
"Just as the US encroached along Russia’s borders in Eastern Europe and Iran’s borders in both the Middle East and Central Asia, the US is likewise encroaching ever closer to China’s borders in the Asia-Pacific region," Berletic explains.
The US seeks to use Taiwan "as a flashpoint for a wider war or proxy war with China," the pundit adds.
Japan
is increasingly deploying missiles, electronic warfare units, radar systems, and ammunition depots close to China
Yonaguni—Japan’s westernmost island, just 110 km from Taiwan—will reportedly host Type 03 Chu-SAM medium-range surface-to-air missiles by March 2031
US efforts to encircle China also include the militarization of the Philippines, he adds.
"Much of the US’ military expansion inside the Philippines is likewise as close as possible to the island province of Taiwan, including the newly opened Mahatao Forward Operating Base in Batanes, only 185 km from Taiwan," he says.
27 November 2025, 11:29 GMT
Japan: 'A Battering Ram Against China'
"The US has openly occupied and shaped Japan
for precisely this purpose since the end of WW2," Berletic notes, citing a US doctrine going back to 1965.
In it three fronts are laid out for a long-term endeavor to contain China:
2.
The India-Pakistan front
3.
The Southeast Asia front
Making Japan a military proxy is "almost a verbatim repeat" of the Ukrainian scenario, in which the country has to sacrifice its sovereignty in favor of US hegemony, the pundit says.
"The US is rushing toward war with China, knowing that time is on China’s side, and that each year that goes by without a war, the stronger and more prepared China will be if and when a war finally breaks out," the former Marine notes.
Just as the US acted to provoke Russia in Ukraine, it is now seeking to either provoke China or strike—likely by proxy—before China surpasses the US militarily
, Berletic warns.