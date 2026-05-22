https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/west-us-pursue-dominance-nato-expansion-eastward---lavrov-1124172576.html
West, US Pursue Dominance, NATO Expansion Eastward - Lavrov
West, US Pursue Dominance, NATO Expansion Eastward - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The West, led by the United States, continues to pursue a policy aimed at preserving its dominance and expanding NATO eastward, while seeking to create difficulties for its competitors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
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"For many years, Western countries led by the United States have been pursuing a policy of maintaining their dominance, pushing NATO eastward, and creating as many problems as possible for competitors, with whom they have proven their inability to defend the old neocolonial order in a fair contest. They are forced to resist the objective historical trend toward the formation of a multipolar world," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Commission of the General Council of the United Russia party on international cooperation and support for compatriots abroad. NATO is extending its infrastructure into the Far East under the pretext of containing China, he said. The West cannot accept the very fact of Russia's existence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. Russia's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO on an equal basis, but that the West must abandon its course toward the militarization of the continent.Other statements by Russian foreign minister at a Eurasian security architecture event:
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The West would like to establish its own order all across Eurasia - Lavrov
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The West would like to establish its own order all across Eurasia - Lavrov
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russia, sergey lavrov, china, eurasia, foreign ministry, nato, nato expansion, military expansion, arctic
West, US Pursue Dominance, NATO Expansion Eastward - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West, led by the United States, continues to pursue a policy aimed at preserving its dominance and expanding NATO eastward, while seeking to create difficulties for its competitors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"For many years, Western countries led by the United States have been pursuing a policy of maintaining their dominance, pushing NATO eastward, and creating as many problems as possible for competitors, with whom they have proven their inability to defend the old neocolonial order in a fair contest. They are forced to resist the objective historical trend toward the formation of a multipolar world," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Commission of the General Council of the United Russia party on international cooperation and support for compatriots abroad.
NATO is extending its infrastructure into the Far East
under the pretext of containing China, he said.
The West cannot accept the very fact of Russia's existence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"Just as 200 and 100 years ago, the West cannot accept the very fact of Russia's existence as an independent entity representing a civilizational alternative to the West," Lavrov said at the opening of the plenary session of the second International Socio-Political Hearings on the Formation of an Architecture of Equal and Indivisible Security and Cooperation in Eurasia.
In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity
near its western borders. Russia's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO on an equal basis, but that the West must abandon its course toward the militarization of the continent.
Other statements by Russian foreign minister at a Eurasian security architecture event:
The actions of the West pose a threat to international security. In Eurasia, the West has designated Russia, China, and other countries as its adversaries
A resumption of conflict in the Persian Gulf would have negative consequences for the entire world and its economy
Russia supports a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Iran and is offering peace initiatives
The conflict in Ukraine has led to the collapse of the Euro-Atlantic security model
A nuclear component is being introduced into the military exercises of the United States, South Korea, and Japan, which exacerbates tensions on the Korean Peninsula
NATO is deploying its militarization programs in the Far North as part of its Arctic strategy