https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/west-us-pursue-dominance-nato-expansion-eastward---lavrov-1124172576.html

West, US Pursue Dominance, NATO Expansion Eastward - Lavrov

West, US Pursue Dominance, NATO Expansion Eastward - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The West, led by the United States, continues to pursue a policy aimed at preserving its dominance and expanding NATO eastward, while seeking to create difficulties for its competitors, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

2026-05-22T13:06+0000

2026-05-22T13:06+0000

2026-05-22T13:06+0000

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"For many years, Western countries led by the United States have been pursuing a policy of maintaining their dominance, pushing NATO eastward, and creating as many problems as possible for competitors, with whom they have proven their inability to defend the old neocolonial order in a fair contest. They are forced to resist the objective historical trend toward the formation of a multipolar world," Lavrov said at a meeting of the Commission of the General Council of the United Russia party on international cooperation and support for compatriots abroad. NATO is extending its infrastructure into the Far East under the pretext of containing China, he said. The West cannot accept the very fact of Russia's existence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.In recent years, Russia has noted unprecedented NATO activity near its western borders. Russia's Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stated that Moscow remains open to dialogue with NATO on an equal basis, but that the West must abandon its course toward the militarization of the continent.Other statements by Russian foreign minister at a Eurasian security architecture event:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260512/west-seeks-to-turn-central-asia-into-launchpad-for-anti-russian-threats---diplomat-1124114088.html

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The West would like to establish its own order all across Eurasia - Lavrov Sputnik International The West would like to establish its own order all across Eurasia - Lavrov 2026-05-22T13:06+0000 true PT0M38S

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russia, sergey lavrov, china, eurasia, foreign ministry, nato, nato expansion, military expansion, arctic