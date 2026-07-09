https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/west-feigning-willingness-to-negotiate-moved-on-to-ultimatums-to-russia--lavrov-1124429355.html

West Feigning Willingness to Negotiate, Moved on to Ultimatums to Russia – Lavrov

West Feigning Willingness to Negotiate, Moved on to Ultimatums to Russia – Lavrov

Sputnik International

The West, feigning a willingness to negotiate on Ukraine, has moved on to open ultimatums to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

2026-07-09T16:41+0000

2026-07-09T16:41+0000

2026-07-09T16:41+0000

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"We outlined our assessments of the current state of affairs around Ukraine, including the actions of the West, which, feigning a willingness to negotiate, has now, as announced by the Europeans, resorted to open ultimatums to Russia," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Mozambique Foreign Minister Maria Manuela Lucas.Russia will not trust that the West is interested in negotiations on the Ukraine conflict settlement any more, Lavrov added.Conflict Around Iran Must Be Resolved With Agreements Reflecting Interests of AllThe conflict around Iran must be resolved with agreements that reflect the interests of all parties, Sergey Lavrov said."We have a common position on the events around Iran, in the Strait of Hormuz and, more broadly, in the Persian Gulf. We proceed from the fact that, of course, this conflict needs to be resolved. And it can only be completed by an agreement that reflects the interests of all parties. Not only Iran, its neighbors, the United States, but all countries that in one way or another suffer from the negative impact on the global economy from the current situation," Lavrov told reporters.Russia Supports Mozambique's Leadership's Efforts to Stabilize Situation in NorthRussia supports the efforts of Mozambique's leadership to stabilize the situation in the north of the country, providing personnel and weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Moscow is providing assistance to Mozambique by training personnel and supplying the necessary weapons and equipment, Lavrov explained.Ukrainian mercenaries are increasingly being used in recent terrorist attacks on the African continent, the minister said."We discussed other issues related to the African continent, including the situation in the Sahara-Sahel zone, the conflict between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, and other crisis points. We advocate for their settlement through negotiations, while simultaneously suppressing terrorist threats that do not disappear anywhere on the continent," Lavrov added.Mozambican President Daniel Chapo will attend the third Russia-Africa summit, which will take place in Moscow in October, Sergey Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/hormuz-shipping-near-standstill-after-us-iran-strikes--reports-1124421352.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/russia-to-continue-strengthening-trade-economic-ties-with-africa---lavrov-1124378001.html

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