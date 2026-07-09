https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/west-feigning-willingness-to-negotiate-moved-on-to-ultimatums-to-russia--lavrov-1124429355.html
West Feigning Willingness to Negotiate, Moved on to Ultimatums to Russia – Lavrov
West Feigning Willingness to Negotiate, Moved on to Ultimatums to Russia – Lavrov
Sputnik International
The West, feigning a willingness to negotiate on Ukraine, has moved on to open ultimatums to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
2026-07-09T16:41+0000
2026-07-09T16:41+0000
2026-07-09T16:41+0000
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"We outlined our assessments of the current state of affairs around Ukraine, including the actions of the West, which, feigning a willingness to negotiate, has now, as announced by the Europeans, resorted to open ultimatums to Russia," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Mozambique Foreign Minister Maria Manuela Lucas.Russia will not trust that the West is interested in negotiations on the Ukraine conflict settlement any more, Lavrov added.Conflict Around Iran Must Be Resolved With Agreements Reflecting Interests of AllThe conflict around Iran must be resolved with agreements that reflect the interests of all parties, Sergey Lavrov said."We have a common position on the events around Iran, in the Strait of Hormuz and, more broadly, in the Persian Gulf. We proceed from the fact that, of course, this conflict needs to be resolved. And it can only be completed by an agreement that reflects the interests of all parties. Not only Iran, its neighbors, the United States, but all countries that in one way or another suffer from the negative impact on the global economy from the current situation," Lavrov told reporters.Russia Supports Mozambique's Leadership's Efforts to Stabilize Situation in NorthRussia supports the efforts of Mozambique's leadership to stabilize the situation in the north of the country, providing personnel and weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.Moscow is providing assistance to Mozambique by training personnel and supplying the necessary weapons and equipment, Lavrov explained.Ukrainian mercenaries are increasingly being used in recent terrorist attacks on the African continent, the minister said."We discussed other issues related to the African continent, including the situation in the Sahara-Sahel zone, the conflict between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, and other crisis points. We advocate for their settlement through negotiations, while simultaneously suppressing terrorist threats that do not disappear anywhere on the continent," Lavrov added.Mozambican President Daniel Chapo will attend the third Russia-Africa summit, which will take place in Moscow in October, Sergey Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260709/hormuz-shipping-near-standstill-after-us-iran-strikes--reports-1124421352.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/russia-to-continue-strengthening-trade-economic-ties-with-africa---lavrov-1124378001.html
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sergey lavrov, russia, ukraine, mozambique, iran, south africa, central africa, north africa
West Feigning Willingness to Negotiate, Moved on to Ultimatums to Russia – Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West, feigning a willingness to negotiate on Ukraine, has moved on to open ultimatums to Russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"We outlined our assessments of the current state of affairs around Ukraine
, including the actions of the West, which, feigning a willingness to negotiate, has now, as announced by the Europeans, resorted to open ultimatums to Russia," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Mozambique Foreign Minister Maria Manuela Lucas.
Russia will not trust that the West is interested in negotiations on the Ukraine conflict settlement any more, Lavrov added.
Conflict Around Iran Must Be Resolved With Agreements Reflecting Interests of All
The conflict around Iran
must be resolved with agreements that reflect the interests of all parties, Sergey Lavrov said.
"We have a common position on the events around Iran, in the Strait of Hormuz and, more broadly, in the Persian Gulf. We proceed from the fact that, of course, this conflict needs to be resolved. And it can only be completed by an agreement that reflects the interests of all parties. Not only Iran, its neighbors, the United States, but all countries that in one way or another suffer from the negative impact on the global economy from the current situation," Lavrov told reporters.
Russia Supports Mozambique's Leadership's Efforts to Stabilize Situation in North
Russia supports the efforts of Mozambique's leadership to stabilize the situation in the north of the country, providing personnel and weapons, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
"We continue to support [Mozambican] President Chapo's efforts to stabilize the situation in the north, eliminate the terrorist threat and consolidate Mozambique's sovereignty," Lavrov told a joint press conference.
Moscow is providing assistance to Mozambique
by training personnel and supplying the necessary weapons and equipment, Lavrov explained.
Ukrainian mercenaries are increasingly being used in recent terrorist attacks on the African continent, the minister said.
"We discussed other issues related to the African continent, including the situation in the Sahara-Sahel zone, the conflict between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, and other crisis points. We advocate for their settlement through negotiations, while simultaneously suppressing terrorist threats that do not disappear anywhere on the continent," Lavrov added.
Mozambican President Daniel Chapo will attend the third Russia-Africa summit, which will take place in Moscow in October, Sergey Lavrov said.
"We are grateful to President Chapo for accepting President [of Russia, Vladimir] Putin's invitation to participate in the Russia-Africa summit ... We will continue our dialogue with our Mozambican friends on the sidelines of this event," Lavrov said.