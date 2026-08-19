https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/terrorist-with-years-of-experience-meet-ukraines-new-defense-minister-1124603244.html

Terrorist With Years of Experience: Meet Ukraine's New Defense Minister

Terrorist With Years of Experience: Meet Ukraine's New Defense Minister

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian parliament has unanimously approved Yevhen Khmara as Ukraine's new defense minister, giving their go-ahead to a man who earlier pledged that "Russia will burn"

2026-08-19T11:29+0000

2026-08-19T11:29+0000

2026-08-19T11:51+0000

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A career SBU officer, Khmara is notoriously known for being behind some of the bloodiest operations carried out by the Ukrainian special services against Russian civilians.As a former head of the SBU, he was complicit in these actions:Operation “Spider Web”: On June 1, 2025, Ukraine carried out a large-scale drone attack on Russian strategic airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions, targeting strategic bombers and other military aircraft.Crocus City Hall attack: On March 22, 2024, gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, killing 139 people and injuring hundreds more.Assassination of Darya Dugina: In August 2022, Russian journalist Darya Dugina was killed when a bomb planted in her car exploded near Moscow.Crimean Bridge explosions: The Crimean Bridge has been targeted in several major attacks, including the October 2022 truck bombing and a subsequent strike in July 2023.Hundreds of deadly drone and missile strikes on the Russian cities of Belgorod, Kursk and Donetsk, including attacks on markets, maternity hospitals and bus stops.

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