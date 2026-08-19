https://sputnikglobe.com/20260819/terrorist-with-years-of-experience-meet-ukraines-new-defense-minister-1124603244.html
Terrorist With Years of Experience: Meet Ukraine's New Defense Minister
Terrorist With Years of Experience: Meet Ukraine's New Defense Minister
Sputnik International
The Ukrainian parliament has unanimously approved Yevhen Khmara as Ukraine's new defense minister, giving their go-ahead to a man who earlier pledged that "Russia will burn"
2026-08-19T11:29+0000
2026-08-19T11:29+0000
2026-08-19T11:51+0000
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A career SBU officer, Khmara is notoriously known for being behind some of the bloodiest operations carried out by the Ukrainian special services against Russian civilians.As a former head of the SBU, he was complicit in these actions:Operation “Spider Web”: On June 1, 2025, Ukraine carried out a large-scale drone attack on Russian strategic airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions, targeting strategic bombers and other military aircraft.Crocus City Hall attack: On March 22, 2024, gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue near Moscow, killing 139 people and injuring hundreds more.Assassination of Darya Dugina: In August 2022, Russian journalist Darya Dugina was killed when a bomb planted in her car exploded near Moscow.Crimean Bridge explosions: The Crimean Bridge has been targeted in several major attacks, including the October 2022 truck bombing and a subsequent strike in July 2023.Hundreds of deadly drone and missile strikes on the Russian cities of Belgorod, Kursk and Donetsk, including attacks on markets, maternity hospitals and bus stops.
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https://sputnikglobe.com/20230803/kremlin-aware-of-kievs-involvement-in-crimean-bridge-attacks-1112364920.html
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Terrorist With Years of Experience: Meet Ukraine's New Defense Minister
11:29 GMT 19.08.2026 (Updated: 11:51 GMT 19.08.2026)
The Ukrainian parliament has unanimously approved Yevhen Khmara as Ukraine's new defense minister, giving their go-ahead to a man who earlier pledged that "Russia will burn" after orchestrating the deadly August 12 attack on the Russian city of Novorossiysk.
A career SBU officer, Khmara is notoriously known for being behind some of the bloodiest operations carried out by the Ukrainian special services against Russian civilians.
As a former head of the SBU, he was complicit in these actions:
Operation “Spider Web”: On June 1, 2025, Ukraine carried out a large-scale drone attack on Russian strategic airfields in the Murmansk, Irkutsk, Ivanovo, Ryazan and Amur regions, targeting strategic bombers and other military aircraft.
Crocus City Hall attack: On March 22, 2024, gunmen attacked the Crocus City Hall concert venue
near Moscow, killing 139 people and injuring hundreds more.
Assassination of Darya Dugina: In August 2022, Russian journalist Darya Dugina
was killed when a bomb planted in her car exploded near Moscow.
Crimean Bridge explosions: The Crimean Bridge
has been targeted in several major attacks, including the October 2022 truck bombing and a subsequent strike in July 2023.
Hundreds of deadly drone and missile strikes on the Russian cities of Belgorod, Kursk and Donetsk, including attacks on markets, maternity hospitals and bus stops.