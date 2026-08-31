https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/russia-envisions-arctic-as-mega-economic-corridor-open-to-partners-rejects-nato-militarization--1124649758.html

Russia Envisions Arctic as Mega Economic Corridor Open to Partners, Rejects NATO Militarization

Russia Envisions Arctic as Mega Economic Corridor Open to Partners, Rejects NATO Militarization

Sputnik International

Russia sees the Arctic as a strategic economic asset and plans to develop it into a major Eurasian logistics and resource corridor, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in an article for Arctic.ru.

2026-08-31T08:54+0000

2026-08-31T08:54+0000

2026-08-31T08:54+0000

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Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia’s 2023 Foreign Policy Concept prioritizes peace and stability in the Arctic, reducing security threats and supporting economic development.Russia’s Arctic policy through 2035, approved by President Vladimir Putin, focuses on:Lavrov singled out China and India as key partners, while highlighting wider opportunities with BRICS and CIS countries.For Lavrov, the biggest obstacle to Arctic cooperation is NATO’s “driving the region towards militarization.”He pointed to NATO’s launch of Arctic Sentry in February 2026, alongside expanded military exercises, and the involvement of non-Arctic countries in military activity close to Russia’s northern borders.Lavrov also criticized the collapse of practical cooperation within the Arctic Council, saying Western states effectively froze its work in March 2022.Russia is prepared should NATO states attempt to sideline it from Arctic discussions and marginalize the Arctic Council.Looking ahead, Lavrov affirmed that “Russia has been, is, and will remain a leading Arctic state.” Russia will develop its Arctic zone in accordance with national law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which provides the applicable legal framework.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260831/nato-seeks-to-turn-arctic-into-front-of-confrontation-against-russia-lavrov-says-1124648743.html

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sergey lavrov, russia, arctic, china, nato, brics, northern sea route, cis