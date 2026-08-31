Russia Envisions Arctic as Mega Economic Corridor Open to Partners, Rejects NATO Militarization
© Sputnik / Anna Yudina / Go to the mediabankRussian polar explorers start setting up SP-40 drifting station
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Russia sees the Arctic as a strategic economic asset and plans to develop it into a major Eurasian logistics and resource corridor, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov wrote in an article for Arctic.ru, a project by the Rossiya Segodnya media group (Sputnik’s parent company).
Sergey Lavrov stressed that Russia’s 2023 Foreign Policy Concept prioritizes peace and stability in the Arctic, reducing security threats and supporting economic development.
Russia’s Arctic policy through 2035, approved by President Vladimir Putin, focuses on:
Expanding the Arctic economy and infrastructure, including the Northern Sea Route (NSR) and broader Trans-Arctic Transport Corridor
Improving living standards while protecting the region’s environment
Deepening international cooperation based on equality and mutual benefit
Lavrov singled out China and India as key partners, while highlighting wider opportunities with BRICS and CIS countries.
China: Regular talks, an NSR commission and scientific cooperation have expanded polar research and container shipping, including the first Chinese vessel’s August 19 arrival in Murmansk via the NSR
India: Indian companies are investing in Arctic resources, with the region seen as a potential major area of cooperation over the next 20 years
Russia sees potential with Brazil, Indonesia, Iran, other BRICS states, Belarus and CIS partners, while South Korea and Singapore remain interested in selected projects
For Lavrov, the biggest obstacle to Arctic cooperation is NATO’s “driving the region towards militarization.”
He pointed to NATO’s launch of Arctic Sentry in February 2026, alongside expanded military exercises, and the involvement of non-Arctic countries in military activity close to Russia’s northern borders.
“Such military activity in the Far North poses a direct threat to Russia’s security,” Lavrov underscored.
🇷🇺 Lavrov warns NATO seeking to turn Arctic into "front of confrontation" against Russia— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) August 31, 2026
Russia's Foreign Minister issued a stark warning about Western ambitions in the Far North, accusing NATO of attempting to transform the region into a new theater for opposing Russia.
🔸… pic.twitter.com/6OyAGCd7QP
Lavrov also criticized the collapse of practical cooperation within the Arctic Council, saying Western states effectively froze its work in March 2022.
Russia is prepared should NATO states attempt to sideline it from Arctic discussions and marginalize the Arctic Council.
“If this scenario materializes,” he argued, “Russia has the territory, logistics, technology, and reliable partners needed to carry out mutually beneficial projects and confidently implement its plans in the Arctic.”
Looking ahead, Lavrov affirmed that “Russia has been, is, and will remain a leading Arctic state.”
Russia will develop its Arctic zone in accordance with national law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which provides the applicable legal framework.
Russia will develop its Arctic zone in accordance with national law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, which provides the applicable legal framework.