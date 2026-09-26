https://sputnikglobe.com/20260926/lavrov-outlines-path-to-resolving-hormuz-crisis-during-unga-address-1124797810.html

Lavrov at UNGA Outlines Russia’s View of Shifting Global Order

Lavrov at UNGA Outlines Russia’s View of Shifting Global Order

Sputnik International

Russia considers it a necessary condition for resolving the crisis to restore trust between Iran and the Arab countries of the Persian Gulf, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday.

2026-09-26T16:21+0000

2026-09-26T16:21+0000

2026-09-26T17:20+0000

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On the Gulf Crisis:"We consider it necessary to establish trust in relations between the Gulf coastal states, the Arab countries and Iran, as a prerequisite for resolving the crisis," Lavrov said. Russia is ready to contribute to the settlement of the conflict in the Middle East, the minister said, noting that new flare-ups of fighting in the Gulf continue, despite the damage they cause to shipping, and by extension, the global economy.On the Future of Palestinian Statehood:The establishment of a Palestinian state could soon become impossible; the time has come to resolve the issue of securing statehood for the Palestinian people, Lavrov said."We are convinced that the time has come to address the Middle East's central issue, securing statehood for the Palestinian people based on numerous UN resolutions. Almost a year ago, the Security Council, at the initiative of the United States, endorsed a peace plan for the Gaza Strip, yet peace has not been achieved there ... The situation is also deteriorating in the West Bank, where Israel is expanding settlement activity. If this trend continues, creating a Palestinian state will become impossible, there simply will be no room left for it," he said.On Ukraine’s Attacks on Russian Civilian Infrastructure:European countries are making every effort to disrupt peace talks on Ukraine, the minister added.On Russia’s Special Military Operation:Russia will achieve the goals of the special military operation in Ukraine and eliminate security threats, Lavrov said."The goals of the special military operation will be achieved, threats to Russia's security will be eliminated, and peaceful life will be restored. This will happen in spite of any circumstances, including the inability of the current leadership of the United Nations to take the only correct position on the situation in Ukraine, a position that defends the principles of the UN Charter not selectively, but in their entirety, completeness and interconnection," Lavrov said.He added that Russia launched its operation in 2022 to protect the people of Donbass and Novorossiya from extermination, and continues to protect "their security and rights" in accordance with the letter and spirit of the UN Charter."Our struggle for truth and justice will be brought to an end," Lavrov assured.On Violations of the Principles of the UN Charter:Ukraine is trampling on fundamental principles of the UN Charter, Lavrov alleged.Lavrov noted that there is no other country in the world besides Ukraine where a language is legally banned, and where the use of the Russian language carries penalties ranging up to imprisonment.On Maduro’s Release:"We insist on the speedy release of the Venezuelan leader and his wife and non-repetition of such excesses in the future," Lavrov demanded.On Russia’s Support for Cuba Amid the US Blockade:On Russia’s Expectations for the New UN Chief:Russia hopes a new UN secretary-general will comply with his or her mandate and be unbiased, Lavrov said."We expect that the new secretary-general, who is to be elected by the end of the year, will strictly adhere to their mandate, the principles of impartiality ... which are fixed in the [UN] Charter," Lavrov said.On NATO’s Global Expansionism:"Lasting peace can be ensured when the dangerous rivalry of the world's largest players ends. This can be achieved only on the basis of strict observance of the UN Charter and the principle of equal and indivisible security. Let me remind you that this principle means refusing to ensure the security of one state at the expense of infringing on the security of others ... First of all, this concerns NATO, which is trying to spread its destructive influence far beyond the geographical limits of its area of responsibility, including Southeast Asia and Northeast Asia," Lavrov said.

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