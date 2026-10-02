https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/putins-valdai-speech-warns-nuclear-powers-are-one-step-from-direct-war---expert-1124824166.html

Putin’s Valdai Speech Warns Nuclear Powers Are One Step From Direct War - Expert

Putin’s Valdai Speech Warns Nuclear Powers Are One Step From Direct War - Expert

Sputnik International

Putin’s key message at the Valdai Discussion Club is that escalation with NATO could reach a “point of no return” faster than expected, says Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy Deputy Research Director Dmitry Suslov.

2026-10-02T09:54+0000

2026-10-02T09:54+0000

2026-10-02T09:54+0000

analysis

russia

vladimir putin

valdai discussion club

nato

nuclear

world war iii

ukraine

ukraine crisis

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/01/1124819971_0:0:3053:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_3f14f108424d1bf5aea48de38e77da67.jpg

Dmitry Suslov identifies three key drivers of risk:The expert singles out Russia’s “competitive advantages” - including nuclear - against a larger adversary, as emphasized by Vladimir Putin, and readiness to use its full arsenal to defend Kaliningrad.An attack against the enclave, the analyst notes, is a scenario “baked into NATO war plans” in case of direct military confrontation with Russia. Russia rejects partial ceasefires that could prolong the Ukraine conflict but remains open to talks with the US and Europe on its own terms, based on the victory it is achieving, and recognition of multipolar realities, notes the analyst, adding:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russia-charts-its-own-course-into-future-putin-1124820133.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, vladimir putin, valdai discussion club, nato, nuclear, world war iii, ukraine, ukraine crisis