https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/putins-valdai-speech-warns-nuclear-powers-are-one-step-from-direct-war---expert-1124824166.html
Putin’s Valdai Speech Warns Nuclear Powers Are One Step From Direct War - Expert
Putin’s Valdai Speech Warns Nuclear Powers Are One Step From Direct War - Expert
Sputnik International
Putin’s key message at the Valdai Discussion Club is that escalation with NATO could reach a “point of no return” faster than expected, says Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy Deputy Research Director Dmitry Suslov.
2026-10-02T09:54+0000
2026-10-02T09:54+0000
2026-10-02T09:54+0000
analysis
russia
vladimir putin
valdai discussion club
nato
nuclear
world war iii
ukraine
ukraine crisis
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/01/1124819971_0:0:3053:1717_1920x0_80_0_0_3f14f108424d1bf5aea48de38e77da67.jpg
Dmitry Suslov identifies three key drivers of risk:The expert singles out Russia’s “competitive advantages” - including nuclear - against a larger adversary, as emphasized by Vladimir Putin, and readiness to use its full arsenal to defend Kaliningrad.An attack against the enclave, the analyst notes, is a scenario “baked into NATO war plans” in case of direct military confrontation with Russia. Russia rejects partial ceasefires that could prolong the Ukraine conflict but remains open to talks with the US and Europe on its own terms, based on the victory it is achieving, and recognition of multipolar realities, notes the analyst, adding:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261001/russia-charts-its-own-course-into-future-putin-1124820133.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/0a/01/1124819971_48:0:2777:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_6a0584f2a5364b6036fb06d946ec7f36.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, valdai discussion club, nato, nuclear, world war iii, ukraine, ukraine crisis
russia, vladimir putin, valdai discussion club, nato, nuclear, world war iii, ukraine, ukraine crisis
Putin’s Valdai Speech Warns Nuclear Powers Are One Step From Direct War - Expert
Vladimir Putin’s key message at the Valdai Discussion Club is that escalation with NATO could reach a “point of no return” faster than expected, Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy Deputy Research Director Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.
Dmitry Suslov identifies three key drivers of risk:
European elites escalating to mask domestic failures
Ukraine’s looming defeat pushing the West toward direct confrontation to keep it afloat
The expert singles out Russia’s “competitive advantages” - including nuclear - against a larger adversary, as emphasized by Vladimir Putin, and readiness to use its full arsenal to defend Kaliningrad.
An attack against the enclave
, the analyst notes, is a scenario “baked into NATO war plans” in case of direct military confrontation with Russia.
Russia rejects partial ceasefires that could prolong the Ukraine conflict but remains open to talk
s with the US and Europe on its own terms, based on the victory it is achieving
, and recognition of multipolar realities, notes the analyst, adding:
“Until now, Western policy has been aimed at inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. Putin’s message was that continued attempts to achieve such a defeat could lead to effectively a hot Third World War.”