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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261002/putins-valdai-speech-warns-nuclear-powers-are-one-step-from-direct-war---expert-1124824166.html
Putin’s Valdai Speech Warns Nuclear Powers Are One Step From Direct War - Expert
Putin’s Valdai Speech Warns Nuclear Powers Are One Step From Direct War - Expert
Sputnik International
Putin’s key message at the Valdai Discussion Club is that escalation with NATO could reach a “point of no return” faster than expected, says Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy Deputy Research Director Dmitry Suslov.
2026-10-02T09:54+0000
2026-10-02T09:54+0000
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Dmitry Suslov identifies three key drivers of risk:The expert singles out Russia’s “competitive advantages” - including nuclear - against a larger adversary, as emphasized by Vladimir Putin, and readiness to use its full arsenal to defend Kaliningrad.An attack against the enclave, the analyst notes, is a scenario “baked into NATO war plans” in case of direct military confrontation with Russia. Russia rejects partial ceasefires that could prolong the Ukraine conflict but remains open to talks with the US and Europe on its own terms, based on the victory it is achieving, and recognition of multipolar realities, notes the analyst, adding:
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Putin’s Valdai Speech Warns Nuclear Powers Are One Step From Direct War - Expert

09:54 GMT 02.10.2026
© Sputnik / Kristina Solovyova / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. October 1, 2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. October 1, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.10.2026
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Vladimir Putin’s key message at the Valdai Discussion Club is that escalation with NATO could reach a “point of no return” faster than expected, Russian Council on Foreign & Defense Policy Deputy Research Director Dmitry Suslov told Sputnik.
Dmitry Suslov identifies three key drivers of risk:
West’s resistance to a multipolar world
European elites escalating to mask domestic failures
Ukraine’s looming defeat pushing the West toward direct confrontation to keep it afloat
The expert singles out Russia’s “competitive advantages” - including nuclear - against a larger adversary, as emphasized by Vladimir Putin, and readiness to use its full arsenal to defend Kaliningrad.
An attack against the enclave, the analyst notes, is a scenario “baked into NATO war plans” in case of direct military confrontation with Russia.
Russia rejects partial ceasefires that could prolong the Ukraine conflict but remains open to talks with the US and Europe on its own terms, based on the victory it is achieving, and recognition of multipolar realities, notes the analyst, adding:
“Until now, Western policy has been aimed at inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia. Putin’s message was that continued attempts to achieve such a defeat could lead to effectively a hot Third World War.”
Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the plenary session of the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club. October 1, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.10.2026
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