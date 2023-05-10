https://sputnikglobe.com/20230510/white-house-and-congress-in-mexican-sand-off-over-us-government-debt-limit-1110235995.html

White House and Congress in 'Mexican Stand-Off' Over US Government Debt Limit

The US government has warned it is is heading for a financial precipice if Congress doesn't let it borrow more. Mitch Roschelle, David Tawil and Linwood Tauheed discussed the causes of the crisis.

The Biden administration and opposition Republicans must cut a deal on the government debt ceiling before Americans go hungry, pundits say.The US Treasury has warned that it could be left unable to pay federal employees or fund government programs unless Congress approves raising its borrowing limit from $1.1 trillion to $1.5 trillion.But the Republican majority in the House of Representatives is demanding cuts to public spending in return for that green light. US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, finally met Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday — but failed to reach a substantive agreement.Mitch Roschelle told Sputnik that situation had development into a "Mexican stand-off."He argued that much of the Treasury budget plan was unavoidable settling of debts run up by the Biden administration and its predecessors.But he also criticized Biden's refusal to negotiate with the Republican Party that now controls the House of Representatives.The commentator said it was therefore right that Congress should ask "do we need to continue to spend this way? Because our debt is greater than our GDP."While Republicans are holding up the rise in the debt ceiling, the pundit warned the White House against imposing it through the "extreme measure" of another executive order only to "let it be challenged by the [Supreme] court and let the global marketplace worry that there's a chance that the United States could default on its obligations."David Tawil told Sputnik that both sides of the partisan divide were willing to go over the 'cliff edge' on the issue.While conceding the Republicans had created the problem by not passing a "clean debt ceiling bill extension," the investment guru said they had clearly calculated that they would gain an advantage from it.Meanwhile the US economy is on a knife-edge, with mid-sized regional and industry-specific banks filing of insolvency — and being bailed out with federal funding.Dr Linwood Tauheed told Sputnik that he blamed the US federal Reserve's attempts to control inflation for the new financial crisis.Silicon Valley Bank, the first domino to fall, suffered a solvency crisis when interest rate hikes undermined the value of its portfolio of older Treasury bonds, which were issued when the lending rate was lower and had correspondingly lower yields.The academic argued that it was wealthier depositors that led the runs on those banks that prompted the government to step in."If you have a bank account only because your weekly payroll or your paycheck is deposited into that account and then you have to spend it, you have no additional money to buy bonds," Tauheed said, while those with plenty of disposable income "build their wealth on the ability to to get a little more return here than somewhere else."The real cause of inflation was giant corporations with effective monopolies taking the worldwide energy and food shortage caused by sanctions on Russia as an opportunity for price-gouging, according to the economics professor.To read what else our top commentators think, visit our Telegram channel.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio podcasts.

