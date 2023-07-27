https://sputnikglobe.com/20230727/rec-signed-memorandums-on-cooperation-with-number-of-african-states-1112193304.html

REC Signed Memorandums on Cooperation with Number of African States

The Russian Export Center (part of VEB.RF) continues to develop cooperation with the African continent, several memorandums of understanding and cooperation were signed at the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum

"The agreements open up new opportunities for Russian companies, contributing to the development of exports of Russian goods and services, as well as strengthening the country's position in the international market," the report says.Thus, within the framework of the business program of the forum, a memorandum was signed between the REC and the Investment and Export Promotion Agency of the Republic of Mozambique (APIEX). According to the agreements, the parties will organize business missions and educational events aimed at developing business and economic cooperation between the two countries."The memorandum is an important step in the development of economic ties between Russia and Mozambique. Such cooperation will allow enterprises of both countries to successfully enter partner markets and strengthen their positions. It is planned to exchange information on major projects to attract companies," said REC Senior Vice President Nikita Gusakov .Particular attention, he said, will be given to the exchange of analytical materials on priority areas of cooperation. This will allow the parties to keep track of current trends and developments in important sectors of the economy, which, in particular, will help create new opportunities for Russian exports.At the moment, parity is observed in the foreign trade turnover between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Mozambique, which indicates the complementarity of exports and imports between the two countries. Russia remains a major supplier of agricultural and chemical products to the Mozambique market, while Mozambique is one of the suppliers of rare earth metals and tobacco products to the domestic market.In addition, a memorandum was signed with Multi-Services Et Materiel Industriel (MSMI) SARL (Cameroon). The main goal of the agreements reached is the joint promotion of Russian industrial equipment in the markets of Central Africa, especially in Cameroon.It is expected that the REC and MSMI will actively exchange information on major government projects, as well as provide support to Russian companies wishing to enter the Cameroon market. Now Cameroon's industry is rapidly developing, infrastructure projects are being implemented, and here Russian companies will be able to compete favorably with other world players."Cameroon is one of the leading economies in Central Africa and offers a wide range of investment opportunities. The volume of supported exports of the REC Group to Cameroon last year amounted to $19.6 million. The joint efforts of the REC and MSMI will allow Russian companies to increase their presence in this promising market and strengthen its position," said Dmitry Prokhorenko, director for development of the REC foreign network.

