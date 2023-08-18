https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/training-of-ukrainian-pilots-to-be-followed-by-transfer-of-f-16s-us-national-security-advisor-says-1112708091.html

Training of Ukrainian Pilots to Be Followed by Transfer of F-16s, US National Security Advisor Says

Training of Ukrainian Pilots to Be Followed by Transfer of F-16s, US National Security Advisor Says

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fight jets will be followed by the transfer of the aircraft, US National Security Advisor Jake... 18.08.2023, Sputnik International

2023-08-18T14:10+0000

2023-08-18T14:10+0000

2023-08-18T14:10+0000

military

us

south korea

japan

jake sullivan

ukraine

f-16

us arms for ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106320051_0:113:3241:1936_1920x0_80_0_0_3414c476eceaaee3b67dec500889d400.jpg

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to his European counterparts in Denmark and the Netherlands on the formal approval of a third-party transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Sullivan added."The training will be followed by the transfer as we work with Congress to effectuate that and with our allies. We underlined, underscored, and put an exclamation point on that this week," the security advisor stated at a press briefing. Last week, an American newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian officials, that a first group of six Ukrainian pilots would not complete their training on F-16 fighter jets until the summer of 2024 at the earliest because they would have to take four months of English classes to learn technical terms. The pilots would reportedly start training on F-16 fighters only in January 2024 and the preparation would take six months, while the second group of pilots would start training no earlier than in late 2024.US, Japan, S Korea Leaders to Commit to Multi-Year Military Exercise PlanningMeanwhile, the leaders of the US, Japan, and South Korea agreed to commit to a multi-year planning process for military exercise in all domains, including air, land, sea and cyber on the sidelines of the trilateral summit at Camp David, the official pointed out.Moreover, the US is announcing "significant steps" to boost trilateral security cooperation with Japan and South Korea in the Indo-Pacific region, the official mentioned.The three nations are unveiling new economic and energy security initiatives including an early warning mechanism for supply chain disruptions, the advisor highlighted.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230812/mig-35-vs-f-16-russian-veteran-pilot-explains-which-plane-would-win-in-a-dogfight-1112552714.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230625/hunter-and-joe-bidens-weekend-escape-to-camp-david-prompts-fuss-on-twitter-1111450374.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230626/threat-of-nuclear-war-on-korean-peninsula-increasing-pyongyang-warns-1111465086.html

south korea

japan

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us military aid, us funding for ukraine, us arms for ukraine, money spent on ukraine, financing ukraine, sponsoring zelensky, money for zelensky, money for ukraine, funding for ukraine, us pumping ukraine, trilateral security cooperation, us, japan, south korea, us-japan-south korea joint military drills, sea of japan, military drills in sea of japan, missile defense exercise, trilateral summit, us-china rivalry, us-china relations, strategic deterrece, south china sea, east china sea, north korea