Training of Ukrainian Pilots to Be Followed by Transfer of F-16s, US National Security Advisor Says

Earlier this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter to his European counterparts in Denmark and the Netherlands on the formal approval of a third-party transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Sullivan added."The training will be followed by the transfer as we work with Congress to effectuate that and with our allies. We underlined, underscored, and put an exclamation point on that this week," the security advisor stated at a press briefing. Last week, an American newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian officials, that a first group of six Ukrainian pilots would not complete their training on F-16 fighter jets until the summer of 2024 at the earliest because they would have to take four months of English classes to learn technical terms. The pilots would reportedly start training on F-16 fighters only in January 2024 and the preparation would take six months, while the second group of pilots would start training no earlier than in late 2024.US, Japan, S Korea Leaders to Commit to Multi-Year Military Exercise PlanningMeanwhile, the leaders of the US, Japan, and South Korea agreed to commit to a multi-year planning process for military exercise in all domains, including air, land, sea and cyber on the sidelines of the trilateral summit at Camp David, the official pointed out.Moreover, the US is announcing "significant steps" to boost trilateral security cooperation with Japan and South Korea in the Indo-Pacific region, the official mentioned.The three nations are unveiling new economic and energy security initiatives including an early warning mechanism for supply chain disruptions, the advisor highlighted.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fight jets will be followed by the transfer of the aircraft, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday.
Earlier this week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken
sent a letter to his European counterparts in Denmark and the Netherlands on the formal approval of a third-party transfer of F-16 fighter jets
to Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, Sullivan added.
"The training will be followed by the transfer as we work with Congress
to effectuate that and with our allies. We underlined, underscored, and put an exclamation point on that this week," the security advisor stated at a press briefing.
Last week, an American newspaper reported, citing Ukrainian officials, that a first group of six Ukrainian pilots would not complete their training on F-16 fighter jets until the summer of 2024 at the earliest because they would have to take four months of English classes to learn technical terms. The pilots would reportedly start training on F-16 fighters only in January 2024 and the preparation would take six months, while the second group of pilots would start training no earlier than in late 2024.
US, Japan, S Korea Leaders to Commit to Multi-Year Military Exercise Planning
Meanwhile, the leaders of the US, Japan, and South Korea agreed to commit to a multi-year planning process for military exercise
in all domains, including air, land, sea and cyber on the sidelines of the trilateral summit at Camp David
, the official pointed out.
“What the leaders will commit to today is a multi-year planning process for the military exercises in all domains, air, land, sea, undersea, cyber, etc. And that means that you will start to see a kind of momentum and inertia built into the planning processes of our three national security establishments with a horizon that extends not just a year out or three years out, but quite extensively,” Sullivan stressed.
Moreover, the US is announcing "significant steps
" to boost trilateral security cooperation with Japan and South Korea in the Indo-Pacific region, the official mentioned.
"We're announcing significant steps to enhance trilateral security cooperation in the region in the face of North Korean provocations, including a multi-year exercise plan, deeper coordination and integration on ballistic missile defense, and improving information sharing and crisis communication and the policy coordination that goes along with responding to contingencies in the Indo Pacific," Sullivan told reporters at Camp David.
The three nations are unveiling new economic and energy security initiatives including an early warning mechanism for supply chain disruptions, the advisor highlighted.
"Our three countries will announce new regional initiatives to build partner capacity throughout the Indo-Pacific, including in the maritime security domain, which will ensure that our cooperation benefits not just the people of our three countries but the people in the entire region," he noted.