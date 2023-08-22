https://sputnikglobe.com/20230822/ukraine-loses-up-to-240-troops-in-south-donetsk-direction-in-past-day-1112786794.html
Ukraine Loses Up to 240 Troops in South Donetsk Direction in Past Day
Ukraine has lost up to 240 soldiers both killed and injured in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"Enemy losses [in the South Donetsk direction] amounted to up to 240 Ukrainian military personnel killed and wounded, two armored combat vehicles, the US-made M777 artillery system, and the UK-made FH-70 gun," the ministry stated. Ukraine also lost 235 servicemen in the Dontesk direction and over 125 soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction over the given period, the statement read. Additionally, Russian armed forces have repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, four in the Zaporozhye direction, three in the Donetsk direction and two in the Krasny Liman direction.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine has lost up to 240 soldiers both killed and injured in the South Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.