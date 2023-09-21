https://sputnikglobe.com/20230921/ex-mep-calls-for-france-to-cease-arms-supplies-to-ukraine-in-wake-of-polish-decision-1113558247.html
Ex-MEP Calls for France to Cease Arms Supplies to Ukraine in Wake of Polish Decision
''France should follow Poland's example and stop supplying arms to Ukraine, which is not interested in a peaceful solution'', said Florian Filippo, head of the French Patriots party and a former member of the European Parliament.
Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland has stopped supplying arms to Ukraine as it actively strengthens its own military capabilities.
President Andrzej Duda commented on the tense relations between Poland and Ukraine
arising from the Ukrainian grain import embargo. He described Ukraine's actions as reminiscent of a drowning man grasping at straws
and endangering those who are willing to lend a hand.
"This is an incredible, pivotal moment, considering that Poland has been Kiev's main ally until now. The country now wants to invest in its own army. France should follow this example and stop providing weapons and billions to a corrupt regime that will never seek peace," Florian Filippo wrote on the X (formerly Twitter) social media platform.
In late July, it was reported that Poland had provided 3 billion euros in military aid to Ukraine.
Poland's government spokesman, Petr Mueller, later revealed that Poland will provide weapons to Ukraine solely in accordance with previously established agreements
.
Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that Paris would supply Ukraine
with 50 long-range Scalp missiles to "support" the Ukrainian forces' slowed offensive. In June, Macron said the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense missile system had been delivered to Ukraine and was operational.
Paris had already supplied Kiev
with a number of 155mm TRF1 towed howitzers and two Crotale anti-aircraft systems. It was also reported that Ukraine had received 18 CAESAR self-propelled howitzer systems from France. Ukraine also received Mistral anti-aircraft missile systems and Milan anti-tank guided missile systems, as well as some 60 armored personnel carriers and HDP-2A2 anti-tank mines.
Russia had previously issued a note to NATO countries
about arms deliveries to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed that any arms deliveries to Ukraine would be considered a legitimate target for Russian forces. The Russian Foreign Ministry said NATO countries were "playing with fire" by supplying weapons to Ukraine.
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for the Kremlin, emphasized that Western weapons would not enhance the prospects of successful negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, and would instead have a detrimental effect
. Lavrov claimed that the United States and NATO
are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.