https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/russia-predicts-ukraine-poland-tensions-will-increase---kremlin-1113579499.html
Russia Predicts Ukraine-Poland Tensions Will Increase - Kremlin
Russia Predicts Ukraine-Poland Tensions Will Increase - Kremlin
Moscow predicts that tensions between Kiev and Warsaw will increase, as well as with other EU countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.
2023-09-22T10:56+0000
2023-09-22T10:56+0000
2023-09-22T10:56+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
mateusz morawiecki
ukraine
world
vladimir putin
recep tayyip erdogan
union state
belarus
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083289175_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4cbb6eacd29a0e9d7457faa089722f33.jpg
On Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the country is no longer supplying Ukraine with weapons as it is actively arming itself. In response, Ukrainian lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytskyi said that Poland continues to supply weapons to Ukraine. Commenting on the remark, government spokesman Piotr Muller said that Poland is supplying weapons to Ukraine only under the previously reached agreements. Commenting on Poland's active arming, the official said that Poland is an aggressive country that interferes in other countries' internal affairs, adding that Moscow and Minsk are on alert.Russia, Belarus Working on Joint Security ConceptRussia and Belarus are currently working on a joint security concept document, the Kremlin spokesman stated.In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to develop a security concept of the Union State to "formulate the fundamental tasks of cooperation in the sphere of growing tensions on external borders of our states, the sanctions and information war unleashed against us" after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.Putin-Erdogan Talks: No Progress Yet, Exact Date Not FixedThere has been no progress on the talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents, and there is no exact date of future negotiations as of yet, the spokesman noted.Earlier in the day, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik that Ankara is counting on phone conversations between Putin and Erdogan on the grain deal in the coming days.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230920/poland-may-stop-supporting-ukraine-in-light-of-ukraines-lawsuit-with-wto-1113530276.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/what-are-csto-combat-brotherhood-2023-drills-1113037539.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230914/eu-parliament-blasts-turkiye-for-not-antagonizing-russia-in-new-report-1113372193.html
russia
ukraine
belarus
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/02/1083289175_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9e796061bfcea1322f16f8d5456265fa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
mateusz morawiecki, polish prime minister, ukraine-poland, poland, polish weapons, grain deal, grain supply, grain exports from russia, ukrainian grain, poland won't import ukrainian grain, poland won't buy ukrainian grain, no to ukrainian grain, grain exports, food exports, grain supply, ukrainian grain, grain import, grain imports, polish-ukrainian economic relations, poland-ukraine economic relations, poland-ukraine relations, poland-ukraine ties, russia-belarus cooperation, russia-belarus alliance, russia-belarus union state, union state, russia-belarus ties, russia-belarus relations, ukraine-poland tensions, ukraine-poland crisis
mateusz morawiecki, polish prime minister, ukraine-poland, poland, polish weapons, grain deal, grain supply, grain exports from russia, ukrainian grain, poland won't import ukrainian grain, poland won't buy ukrainian grain, no to ukrainian grain, grain exports, food exports, grain supply, ukrainian grain, grain import, grain imports, polish-ukrainian economic relations, poland-ukraine economic relations, poland-ukraine relations, poland-ukraine ties, russia-belarus cooperation, russia-belarus alliance, russia-belarus union state, union state, russia-belarus ties, russia-belarus relations, ukraine-poland tensions, ukraine-poland crisis
Russia Predicts Ukraine-Poland Tensions Will Increase - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow predicts that tensions between Kiev and Warsaw will increase, as well as with other EU countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.
On Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the country is no longer supplying Ukraine with weapons
as it is actively arming itself. In response, Ukrainian lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytskyi said that Poland continues to supply weapons to Ukraine. Commenting on the remark, government spokesman Piotr Muller said that Poland is supplying weapons to Ukraine only under the previously reached agreements.
"We see that there are certain tensions between Warsaw and Kiev. We predict that these tensions between Warsaw and Kiev will increase," Peskov told reporters, adding that tensions between Kiev and other European states will also increase over time, as it is inevitable.
Commenting on Poland's active arming
, the official said that Poland is an aggressive country
that interferes in other countries' internal affairs, adding that Moscow and Minsk are on alert.
Russia, Belarus Working on Joint Security Concept
Russia and Belarus are currently working on a joint security concept document, the Kremlin spokesman stated.
In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to develop a security concept of the Union State to "formulate the fundamental tasks of cooperation in the sphere of growing tensions on external borders of our states
, the sanctions and information war unleashed against us" after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.
"As it was already mentioned at the highest level this work is underway," Peskov emphasized, answering a question about the current stage of the security concept of Russia and Belarus.
Putin-Erdogan Talks: No Progress Yet, Exact Date Not Fixed
There has been no progress on the talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents
, and there is no exact date of future negotiations as of yet, the spokesman noted.
Earlier in the day, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik that Ankara is counting on phone conversations between Putin and Erdogan on the grain deal
in the coming days.
"No, there is no progress yet. There is also no exact date for the conversation, currently it is not in the schedule. But you know that conversations between Putin and Erdogan are coordinated in a matter of hours, so there will be no problem if such is necessary," Peskov told a briefing.