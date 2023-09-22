https://sputnikglobe.com/20230922/russia-predicts-ukraine-poland-tensions-will-increase---kremlin-1113579499.html

Russia Predicts Ukraine-Poland Tensions Will Increase - Kremlin

Moscow predicts that tensions between Kiev and Warsaw will increase, as well as with other EU countries, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.

On Wednesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the country is no longer supplying Ukraine with weapons as it is actively arming itself. In response, Ukrainian lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytskyi said that Poland continues to supply weapons to Ukraine. Commenting on the remark, government spokesman Piotr Muller said that Poland is supplying weapons to Ukraine only under the previously reached agreements. Commenting on Poland's active arming, the official said that Poland is an aggressive country that interferes in other countries' internal affairs, adding that Moscow and Minsk are on alert.Russia, Belarus Working on Joint Security ConceptRussia and Belarus are currently working on a joint security concept document, the Kremlin spokesman stated.In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to develop a security concept of the Union State to "formulate the fundamental tasks of cooperation in the sphere of growing tensions on external borders of our states, the sanctions and information war unleashed against us" after talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.Putin-Erdogan Talks: No Progress Yet, Exact Date Not FixedThere has been no progress on the talks between the Russian and Turkish presidents, and there is no exact date of future negotiations as of yet, the spokesman noted.Earlier in the day, a source in the Turkish leader's administration told Sputnik that Ankara is counting on phone conversations between Putin and Erdogan on the grain deal in the coming days.

