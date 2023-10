https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/russian-air-defense-downed-suppressed-320-ukrainian-drones-in-past-week-1113983839.html

Russian Air Defense Downed, Suppressed 320 Ukrainian Drones in Past Week

Russian air defense systems have destroyed and suppressed as many as 320 Ukrainian drones using electronic warfare means from September 29 to October 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Friday.

"[A total of] 320 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) were destroyed and suppressed by electronic warfare systems," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian armed forces have also launched 14 strikes at the Ukrainian military infrastructure using long-range precision weapons and UAVs over the given period, the ministry added.The naval aviation of Russia's Black Sea Fleet destroyed two watercraft and 13 Ukrainian saboteurs in the Black Sea during an attempt to land on the coast of Crimea, the ministry stated.

