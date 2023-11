https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/watch-russian-forces-destroy-western-made-ukrainian-armored-vehicle-with-kamikaze-drone--1114874126.html

Watch Russian Forces Destroy Western-Made Ukrainian Armored Vehicle With Kamikaze Drone

In the evolving landscape of modern warfare, Russian servicemen continue to demonstrate tactical superiority, recently showcasing their prowess by destroying another Western-made self-propelled artillery unit of the Ukrainian forces.

The Russian Defense Ministry has published footage of a Russian loitering munition dismantling a NATO-gifted self-propelled artillery unit of the Ukrainian troops.These unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) have revolutionized warfare, introducing new dynamics that demand rapid adaptation in combat strategies. Since the launch of the special operation, the effectiveness of Russian forces in utilizing this advanced technology has been evident. The strategic deployment of loitering munitions has enabled the Russian military to target and eliminate not only Ukrainian manpower, but also NATO-supplied weapons, ammunition depots, and various strategic assets.Among the arsenal of sophisticated drones, the Russian Lancet kamikaze drone stands out. This cutting-edge loitering munition is renowned for its precision, lethality, and flexibility in combat scenarios. With its ability to strike with pinpoint accuracy, the Lancet is a formidable tool in the Russian military's efforts to neutralize key targets effectively, while minimizing collateral damage.

