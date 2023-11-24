International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Loses Over 1,680 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week
Ukraine Loses Over 1,680 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week
Russia repelled 22 Ukrainian attack, and Kiev lost more than 1,680 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"Over the past week, enemy losses in this direction amounted to over 1,680 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks, ten armored fighting vehicles, 18 cars, and 14 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement. Russia repelled 11 Ukrainian attacks and Kiev has lost 435 soldiers killed and wounded in the Zaporozhye direction in the past week, the ministry said. The Ukrainian military has lost over 625 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said. Ukraine has lost over 305 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction and 405 soldiers in the Kherson direction, the ministry said. Russia has repelled 10 Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman direction in the past week, the ministry said.
zaporizhzhia direction, zaporizhzhia, zaporizhzhia region, zaporizhzhia area, south donetsk, krasny liman, krasny liman, krasnyy liman, krasnyy lyman, krasnyi lyman, kupyansk, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort
zaporizhzhia direction, zaporizhzhia, zaporizhzhia region, zaporizhzhia area, south donetsk, krasny liman, krasny liman, krasnyy liman, krasnyy lyman, krasnyi lyman, kupyansk, ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, russian forces, russian troops, russia wins, ukraine loses, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort

Ukraine Loses Over 1,680 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week

14:04 GMT 24.11.2023
Russian servicemen of the Central Military District fire BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers towards Ukrainian positions, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Lugansk People's Republic, Russia
Russian servicemen of the Central Military District fire BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers towards Ukrainian positions, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, in Lugansk People's Republic, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.11.2023
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia repelled 22 Ukrainian attack, and Kiev lost more than 1,680 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.
"Over the past week, enemy losses in this direction amounted to over 1,680 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks, ten armored fighting vehicles, 18 cars, and 14 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia repelled 11 Ukrainian attacks and Kiev has lost 435 soldiers killed and wounded in the Zaporozhye direction in the past week, the ministry said.

"The enemy's losses amounted to up to 435 servicemen killed and wounded, three tanks, 21 armored fighting vehicles, 22 cars, and four field artillery guns," the ministry said.

