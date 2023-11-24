https://sputnikglobe.com/20231124/ukraine-loses-over-1680-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-week-1115188826.html

Ukraine Loses Over 1,680 Soldiers in Donetsk Direction in Past Week

Russia repelled 22 Ukrainian attack, and Kiev lost more than 1,680 soldiers in the Donetsk direction in the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Over the past week, enemy losses in this direction amounted to over 1,680 soldiers killed and wounded, four tanks, ten armored fighting vehicles, 18 cars, and 14 field artillery guns," the ministry said in a statement. Russia repelled 11 Ukrainian attacks and Kiev has lost 435 soldiers killed and wounded in the Zaporozhye direction in the past week, the ministry said. The Ukrainian military has lost over 625 soldiers in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry said. Ukraine has lost over 305 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction and 405 soldiers in the Kherson direction, the ministry said. Russia has repelled 10 Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman direction in the past week, the ministry said.

