Ukraine Aid Topic Unlikely to Impact Outcome in Swing States in US Election - Reports

The topic of US assistance for Ukraine is not expected to make a difference in swing states in the 2024 elections, even in those that economically benefit from it, former Republican National Committee Chair and ex-US Ambassador to the OSCE Jim Gilmore told Sputnik.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The topic of US assistance for Ukraine is not expected to make a difference in swing states in the 2024 elections, even in those that economically benefit from it, former Republican National Committee Chair and ex-US Ambassador to the OSCE Jim Gilmore told Sputnik.
Politico reported that the Biden administration circulated information among US lawmakers showing that swing states like Arizona and Pennsylvania received $2.2 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively, in investments to build munitions and tactical vehicles for Ukraine. Texas and Arkansas received $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion, respectively, while Florida received $1 billion.
"I don't think that it's going to make a difference in the swing states, even though it does give Biden something to talk about in those states," Gilmore said.
The implication that Ukraine aid
is being given to certain states for political purposes would have to be proven, but this is a situation where the defense companies are simply located in these certain states, Gilmore added.
Gilmore said he is "certain" that Congress, especially Republicans, will eventually approve more funding for Ukraine to keep them going next year.
Republicans have been hesitant to approve more funding to Ukraine, which has already reached more than $100 billion since February 2022. The White House is asking Congress to approve a $106 billion supplemental package
that includes $61 billion for Ukraine.
Bloomberg reported, citing sources, that the House of Representatives is not expected to approve more Ukraine aid this year, even as the White House warns that funding will run out by the end of the year.
Former US President Donald Trump
, who is running on the Republican ticket, has repeatedly said if elected he would be able to resolve the war in Ukraine in one day.
"We just don't really know what would happen," Gilmore said about Trump's claim. "He might very well enter into a negotiation with President [Vladimir] Putin, who he knows personally, but the negotiations might be fruitless, in which case, I would imagine at that point that if anything, America would probably double down on its resistance to Russian aggression," the ex-US Ambassador added.
Trump also insists that the conflict in Ukraine
would have never happened if he was still the US president.
Western countries stepped up their military and financial assistance to Ukraine
and rolled out several sanctions packages against Russia after Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow has condemned foreign military supplies to Kiev
as leading to prolongation of the crisis.