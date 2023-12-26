https://sputnikglobe.com/20231226/russian-state-defense-contracts-boomed-in-2023---united-aircraft-corporation-1115821177.html

This year alone, the Russian defense industry has seen a major rise in both developing and producing new advanced equipment and refining and improving existing ones. The United Aircraft Corporation has spoken on the company's latest trends and federal contracts.

Russia’s United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) has commented on the company’s performance in the passing year, as well as its fulfillment of federal contracts signed with Russia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD).Su-57The number of orders for the 5th generation Su-57 aircraft placed by the Russian Aerospace Forces doubled in 2023. All of the contracts were implemented in full."We have fulfilled defense procurement contracts. Under the terms of the contracts, things went as scheduled; everything was delivered on time, in some cases even earlier than planned… The number of orders went up across all the plants, for some of them – quite significantly. When it comes to the new Su-57 plane, the number actually doubled. It is a complex aircraft. Working on it was an honor,” Yury Slyusar, UAC general director, told Rossiya 24.According to the top executive, this year Russia’s MoD received all the commissioned aircraft, and there are “even more orders” coming in 2024.Serial deliveries for these planes began in 2022. Under the current state program, Russian Aerospace Forces are to receive 76 Su-57s before 2027.IL-76In 2023, the UAC also handed over six Il-76 to the MoD, all assembled at the Aviastar-SP aircraft factory based in Ulyanovsk. Additionally, the company plans to increase aircraft production to 18 vehicles annually, Slyusar added.According to the company's official, IL-76 is essential when it comes to logistics and deliveries in special military op.Slyusar pointed out that the manufacturing process was previously held in Tashkent in Uzbekistan. The aircraft assembled in Ulyanovsk have received 70 new build systems, new engines and new onboard equipment.The general director praised the Ulyanovsk plant for managing to manufacture six Il-76s, since the facility successfully managed fully-fledged production of serial equipment, something it was not previously involved in. "The plant had to step up the production, get back in business, and join [the so-called] family of serial plants... Delivering six aircraft to the MoD is considerable work, and for that we are thankful," Slyusar highlighted.SJ-100The first flight of the SJ-100 aircraft with a domestic PD-8 engine will take place in early 2024, Slyusar added. The UAC executive also shared a few details regarding the anticipated flight of Russia’s SJ-100 domestic jet, equipped with the new PD-8 engine."Our prototype aircraft already have the engines fully installed. We are launching ground tests as soon as we get the permit. I believe it could take place in the coming days [before the winter holidays]. We expect to carry out the first flight in early 2024,” he noted.

