Houthis Attack US Military Cargo Ship in Gulf of Aden - Spokesman

Houthis Attack US Military Cargo Ship in Gulf of Aden - Spokesman

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, attacked n a US military cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said.

"The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting an American military cargo ship (OCEAN JAZZ) in the Gulf of Aden, using an appropriate naval missiles," Saree wrote on X (former Twitter).Back in November, 2023, the Houthis vowed to attack any Israel-linked ships until Tel Aviv halts the invasion of the Gaza strip.In January, the US and the UK began airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen to degrade their fighting capabilities. Russia condemned both the Houthi actions in the Red Sea and the Western aggression against Yemen, characterizing the latter as “another example of the Anglo-Saxons’ distortion of UN Security Council resolutions and complete disregard for international law”.

