Netanyahu Tasks IDF to Present Plan on Evacuation of Civilians From Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday requested the military to present a plan on the evacuation of civilians form the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip, where four Hamas battalions remain, his office said

"The large-scale operation in Rafah requires the evacuation of civilians from the combat zone. That is why the prime minister instructed the Israel Defense Forces and the defense structures to submit a dual plan for the evacuation of the population and the elimination of the battalions to the cabinet of ministers," Netanyahu's office said in a statement. It is impossible for Israel to achieve its military goals in the Gaza Strip without eliminating the remaining Hamas battalions, the office added.On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

