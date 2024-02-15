https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/canada-australia-new-zealand-urge-israel-to-abandon-plans-for-ground-offensive-in-rafah-1116796336.html

Canada, Australia, New Zealand Urge Israel to Nix Plans for Rafah Ground Offensive

Canada, Australia, New Zealand Urge Israel to Nix Plans for Rafah Ground Offensive

The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand issued a a joint statement on Thursday urging Israel not to commence its planned offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and warning of catastrophic consequences for Palestinians of expanding the Israeli military operation

2024-02-15T09:42+0000

2024-02-15T09:42+0000

2024-02-15T10:03+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

middle east

palestinians

anthony albanese

justin trudeau

israel

canada

australia

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0c/1116740030_0:320:3071:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_d471a9bd6ff6911f5741803664f4527a.jpg

"We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic. About 1.5 million Palestinians are taking refuge in the area, including many of our citizens and their families. With the humanitarian situation in Gaza already dire, the impacts on Palestinian civilians from an expanded military operation would be devastating. We urge the Israeli government not to go down this path," Australia's Anthony Albanese, Canada's Justin Trudeau and Christopher Luxon of New Zealand said in the statement. The three prime ministers also reminded Israel of the recent ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) under which the nation is obliged to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and protect civilians. The need for humanitarian assistance in the Palestinian enclave "has never been greater," the statement read. In November 2023, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The ceasefire expired on December 1, 2023, after several extensions. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240212/rafah-invasion-to-complicate-things-for-israel-enormously-1116746737.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/us-senator-gives-rousing-speech-calling-israel-war-criminals-votes-to-fund-them-anyway-1116790155.html

israel

canada

australia

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us