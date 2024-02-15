Canada, Australia, New Zealand Urge Israel to Nix Plans for Rafah Ground Offensive

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240215/canada-australia-new-zealand-urge-israel-to-abandon-plans-for-ground-offensive-in-rafah-1116796336.html
The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand issued a a joint statement on Thursday urging Israel not to commence its planned offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and warning of catastrophic consequences for Palestinians of expanding the Israeli military operation
"We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic. About 1.5 million Palestinians are taking refuge in the area, including many of our citizens and their families. With the humanitarian situation in Gaza already dire, the impacts on Palestinian civilians from an expanded military operation would be devastating. We urge the Israeli government not to go down this path," Australia's Anthony Albanese, Canada's Justin Trudeau and Christopher Luxon of New Zealand said in the statement. The three prime ministers also reminded Israel of the recent ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) under which the nation is obliged to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and protect civilians. The need for humanitarian assistance in the Palestinian enclave "has never been greater," the statement read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand issued a a joint statement on Thursday urging Israel not to commence its planned offensive in the southern Gaza city of Rafah and warning of catastrophic consequences for Palestinians of expanding the Israeli military operation.
"We are gravely concerned by indications that Israel is planning a ground offensive into Rafah. A military operation into Rafah would be catastrophic. About 1.5 million Palestinians are taking refuge in the area, including many of our citizens and their families. With the humanitarian situation in Gaza already dire, the impacts on Palestinian civilians from an expanded military operation would be devastating. We urge the Israeli government not to go down this path," Australia's Anthony Albanese, Canada's Justin Trudeau and Christopher Luxon of New Zealand said in the statement.
The three prime ministers also reminded Israel of the recent ruling of the International Court of Justice
(ICJ) under which the nation is obliged to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and protect civilians. The need for humanitarian assistance in the Palestinian enclave "has never been greater
," the statement read.
"Australia, Canada, and New Zealand remain steadfast in their commitment to a two-state solution, including the creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel, where Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace, security, and dignity," the prime ministers added.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, killing 1,200 people and abducting over 200. The attack prompted a retaliatory military operation by Israel, leading to the deaths of more than 28,500 people in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.
In November 2023, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into Gaza. The ceasefire expired on December 1, 2023, after several extensions. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
In January 2024, the ICJ ruled on provisional measures in South Africa's case against Israel over alleged genocide in the Gaza Strip. The court ordered Israel to take urgent measures to prevent acts of genocide and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid to the enclave. At the same time, the ICJ did not order an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.