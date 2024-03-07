https://sputnikglobe.com/20240307/foreign-ministry-spoke-on-kishinevs-threats-against-gutsul-1117194799.html
Foreign Ministry Speaks on Kishinev’s Threats Against Gutsul
Threats to the head of the autonomous region of Gagauzia, Yevgenia Gutsul, show that President of the Republic Maia Sandu uses legality for political settling of scores and for pressure, said Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
"Moldovan President Maia Sandu is no longer shy about her actions, although everyone is well aware that she is using the law for exactly opposite purposes. Namely, as an element of political settling of scores, pressure, and in this case, in my opinion, it is obvious that these are direct threats to a person, who has not just the votes of the electorate behind her, but also the voters’ struggle (I mean Gutsul); the voters reaffirmed their will by literally going out on the streets for a second time," Zakharova said.
16:42 GMT 07.03.2024 (Updated: 16:43 GMT 07.03.2024)
