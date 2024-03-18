https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/hezbollah-says-struck-8-israeli-positions-in-southern-lebanon-1117404293.html
Hezbollah Says Struck 8 Israeli Positions in Southern Lebanon
Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said it had mounted attacks against eight positions of Israeli troops and military infrastructure in southern Lebanon
"On Sunday in the eastern part of southern Lebanon, Islamic Resistance members struck with appropriate weapons at a group of Israeli troops outside the town of Wazzani, [they] also struck facilities in Metulla, Marjah and Samak, and directly hit spy equipment at Al-Asi training ground," the movement said in a statement. Hezbollah has also claimed responsibility for strikes in western parts of southern Lebanon against Israeli soldiers and military transport, according to the statement. The attacks brought the total number of Hezbollah operations in 159 days of hostilities to 1,222. Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging airstrikes in areas along the Israeli-Lebanese border since last October, as the situation in the region deteriorated dramatically after Israel announced a military operation against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
SOUTHERN LEBANON (Sputnik) - Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said it had mounted attacks against eight positions of Israeli troops and military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
"On Sunday in the eastern part of southern Lebanon, Islamic Resistance members struck with appropriate weapons at a group of Israeli troops outside the town of Wazzani, [they] also struck facilities in Metulla, Marjah and Samak, and directly hit spy equipment at Al-Asi training ground," the movement said in a statement.
Hezbollah has also claimed responsibility for strikes in western parts of southern Lebanon against Israeli
soldiers and military transport, according to the statement.
The attacks brought the total number of Hezbollah operations in 159 days of hostilities to 1,222.
Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging airstrikes in areas along the Israeli-Lebanese border since last October, as the situation in the region deteriorated dramatically after Israel announced a military operation
against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
On October 7, 2023, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 31,600 people have been killed so far in the Gaza Strip, local authorities said.
On November 24, Qatar
mediated a deal between Israel
and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages
are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.