https://sputnikglobe.com/20240318/hezbollah-says-struck-8-israeli-positions-in-southern-lebanon-1117404293.html

Hezbollah Says Struck 8 Israeli Positions in Southern Lebanon

Hezbollah Says Struck 8 Israeli Positions in Southern Lebanon

Sputnik International

Lebanese armed group Hezbollah said it had mounted attacks against eight positions of Israeli troops and military infrastructure in southern Lebanon

2024-03-18T09:08+0000

2024-03-18T09:08+0000

2024-03-18T09:08+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

middle east

israel

lebanon

gaza strip

hezbollah

hamas

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/12/1117404399_0:172:3029:1875_1920x0_80_0_0_d9203d5995efca62bd6cd24044881c9a.jpg

"On Sunday in the eastern part of southern Lebanon, Islamic Resistance members struck with appropriate weapons at a group of Israeli troops outside the town of Wazzani, [they] also struck facilities in Metulla, Marjah and Samak, and directly hit spy equipment at Al-Asi training ground," the movement said in a statement. Hezbollah has also claimed responsibility for strikes in western parts of southern Lebanon against Israeli soldiers and military transport, according to the statement. The attacks brought the total number of Hezbollah operations in 159 days of hostilities to 1,222. Israel and Hezbollah have been exchanging airstrikes in areas along the Israeli-Lebanese border since last October, as the situation in the region deteriorated dramatically after Israel announced a military operation against Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times and expired on December 1. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-centcom-says-carried-out-strike-in-iraq-that-killed-kataib-hezbollah-commander-1116652402.html

israel

lebanon

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

gaza genocide, is israel committing genocide, what’s happening with gaza, israeli genocide against palestinians, will israel be charged with genocide, who’s backing israel, un hearing on gaza, current developments in gaza, what’s happening to palestinians, us military aid to israel, us arms supplies to israel, us violating international law, what weapons is israel getting from us