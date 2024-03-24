International
The 22nd of March, 2024, will be forever remembered is one of darkest days in modern Russian history. A group of camouflaged men stormed Crocus Concert Hall in Moscow suburbs, using firearms and explosives. According to the Investigative Committee, the ghoulish terror attack claimed the lives of 133 people, some of them were families with children.
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Mourns Victims of Terrorist Attack at Moscow Concert Hall

07:56 GMT 24.03.2024
Being updated
March 22, 2024 will forever be remembered as one of the darkest days in modern Russian history. A group of camouflaged men wielding firearms and explosives stormed the Crocus City Concert Hall in Moscow's suburbs. As per the Investigative Committee, the horrific terrorist attack claimed the lives of 133 people, including children.
The perpetrators of the terrorist act were detained and properly interrogated by the Russian Federal Security Service along with other law enforcement agencies near the Ukrainian border.
As Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in his address to the nation, "a window was prepared from the Ukrainian side for the terrorists to cross the border".
Putin declared March 24 a national day of mourning and stressed that Russia would bring to justice both the perpetrators and the masterminds behind the crime.
World leaders and the entire international community offered their condolences to the Russian people, with vigils held across Russia and internationally.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
09:15 GMT 24.03.2024
Foreign Embassies Lowered Flags
08:47 GMT 24.03.2024
Actions in memory of the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2024
Multimedia
National Day of Mourning in Russia After Terror Attack in Moscow Concert Hall
09:06 GMT
08:02 GMT 24.03.2024
Kim Jong Un at Vostochny Cosmodrome - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.03.2024
World
North Korean Leader Conveys Condolences to Putin, Condemns Terror Attack
06:11 GMT
07:57 GMT 24.03.2024
People Lay Flowers Near 'Crocus' Concert Hall
07:35 GMT 24.03.2024
Paying tribute to victims of the Crocus City Hall terrorist attack. March 23, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2024
Analysis
Who Was Real Mastermind Behind Shooting in Moscow?
Yesterday, 15:41 GMT
07:35 GMT 24.03.2024
Crocus City Hall building. March 23, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.03.2024
Analysis
Scott Ritter: Terrorist Attack in Moscow Does Not Look Like ISIS' Handiwork
Yesterday, 18:29 GMT
