LIVE UPDATES: Russia Mourns Victims of Terrorist Attack at Moscow Concert Hall

March 22, 2024 will forever be remembered as one of the darkest days in modern Russian history. A group of camouflaged men wielding firearms and explosives stormed the Crocus City Concert Hall in Moscow's suburbs. As per the Investigative Committee, the horrific terrorist attack claimed the lives of 133 people, including children.

The perpetrators of the terrorist act were detained and properly interrogated by the Russian Federal Security Service along with other law enforcement agencies near the Ukrainian border.

As Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in his address to the nation, "a window was prepared from the Ukrainian side for the terrorists to cross the border".

Putin declared March 24 a national day of mourning and stressed that Russia would bring to justice both the perpetrators and the masterminds behind the crime.

World leaders and the entire international community offered their condolences to the Russian people, with vigils held across Russia and internationally.