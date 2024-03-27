International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Hit Assembly and Storage Sites of Ukrainian Drones
Russian Forces Hit Assembly and Storage Sites of Ukrainian Drones
Russian units struck assembly and storage sites of Ukrainian UAVs, the Ministry of Defense reported.
"Using operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces, strikes were delivered on assembly and storage sites of unmanned aerial vehicles," the summary said.Additionally, enemy personnel and equipment were successfully targeted in 136 areas. In turn, air defense systems destroyed 210 Ukrainian drones and shot down 21 HIMARS and Vampire MLRS projectiles in the special military operation zone.Meanwhile, Russian forces repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks in the Avdeyevka vicinity during the past 24 hours, with Kiev’s military casualties reaching 255 troops."The enemy lost up to 255 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, and six cars. Also, during counter-battery combat, the self-propelled artillery unit M109 Paladin of US production, the howitzer M777 of US production, as well as the self-propelled artillery unit "Carnation," were hit," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost 220 soldiers and two tanks in the Donetsk region.
Russian Forces Hit Assembly and Storage Sites of Ukrainian Drones

Russian units struck assembly and storage sites of Ukrainian UAVs, the Ministry of Defense reported.
"Using operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops, and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces, strikes were delivered on assembly and storage sites of unmanned aerial vehicles," the summary said.
Additionally, enemy personnel and equipment were successfully targeted in 136 areas. In turn, air defense systems destroyed 210 Ukrainian drones and shot down 21 HIMARS and Vampire MLRS projectiles in the special military operation zone.
Meanwhile, Russian forces repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks in the Avdeyevka vicinity during the past 24 hours, with Kiev’s military casualties reaching 255 troops.
"The enemy lost up to 255 servicemen, two infantry fighting vehicles, and six cars. Also, during counter-battery combat, the self-propelled artillery unit M109 Paladin of US production, the howitzer M777 of US production, as well as the self-propelled artillery unit "Carnation," were hit," the ministry said in a statement, adding that Ukraine also lost 220 soldiers and two tanks in the Donetsk region.
