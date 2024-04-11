International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240411/danger-of-ukrainian-attacks-on-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-persists---representative-1117871975.html
Danger of Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Persists - Representative
Danger of Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Persists - Representative
Sputnik International
The risk of drone attacks on the power plant and the surrounding area by Ukrainian forces persists, Evgeniya Yashina, director of communications at the nuclear station, told Sputnik.
2024-04-11T15:22+0000
2024-04-11T15:22+0000
zaporozhye
russia
sergei ryabkov
kiev
ukraine
international atomic energy agency (iaea)
the united nations (un)
zaporozhye npp
ukrainian drone attacks on russia
drone strikes
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117872276_0:113:3239:1935_1920x0_80_0_0_e6a3415537425f2d3917c9578ffaff94.jpg
"Unfortunately, the danger of drone attacks and strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), its adjacent territory, and the satellite city of Energodar remains," Yashina said.According to her, the Ukrainian side has not reduced its activity in using combat drones.Meanwhile, UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča said that the UN joins the call of the IAEA to immediately cease attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP at a Security Council meeting.He mentioned the recent "direct attack" on the plant for the first time since November 2022 on Monday and Tuesday."We join the call of the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to immediately cease such inexcusable attacks to avoid a major nuclear incident. No country benefits, either militarily or politically, from attacking nuclear facilities," Jenča said.Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that he will "use this platform to expose the criminal nature of Kiev's terrorist activities in relation to this crucial facility" during a special session of the IAEA Board of Governors today in Vienna."We call on the IAEA director general to finally call things by their proper names. We cannot be content with phrases to the effect that attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant are unacceptable, no matter where these attacks come from. This is a deliberate concealment of the obvious fact - that Kiev and Kiev's sponsors are endangering the station and the safety of millions of people living in vast areas of Europe," added Ryabkov.On Sunday, the Zaporozhye NPP's press service reported a drone attack on the dome of the sixth power unit. It was noted that there were no critical damages. Previously, reports were received of drone flights in the area of the canteen and the cargo port. On Monday, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone was shot down over the station. It fell on the roof of the 6th power unit, with no threats to the safety limits of the Zaporozhye NPP recorded. On Tuesday, the UAF attacked the training center of the Zaporozhye NPP with a drone, which houses the only full-scale reactor hall simulator in the world.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240410/russia-urges-west-to-admit-ukraine-carried-out-zaporozhye-nuclear-plant-attacks--1117842690.html
zaporozhye
kiev
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0b/1117872276_255:0:2986:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4ecbf9549878803c0ebfdc9e0c111807.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine strikes zaporozhye nuclear power plant, drone attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine targets zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant under attack, nuclear threat at zaporozhye nuclear power plant
attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine strikes zaporozhye nuclear power plant, drone attacks on zaporozhye nuclear power plant, ukraine targets zaporozhye nuclear power plant, zaporozhye nuclear power plant under attack, nuclear threat at zaporozhye nuclear power plant

Danger of Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Persists - Representative

15:22 GMT 11.04.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankAn armored vehicle leaves the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), accompanying the motorcade with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi
An armored vehicle leaves the territory of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), accompanying the motorcade with IAEA Director General Raphael Grossi - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.04.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
The risk of drone attacks on the power plant and the surrounding area by Ukrainian forces persists, Evgeniya Yashina, director of communications at the nuclear station, told Sputnik.
"Unfortunately, the danger of drone attacks and strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), its adjacent territory, and the satellite city of Energodar remains," Yashina said.
According to her, the Ukrainian side has not reduced its activity in using combat drones.
Meanwhile, UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča said that the UN joins the call of the IAEA to immediately cease attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP at a Security Council meeting.
He mentioned the recent "direct attack" on the plant for the first time since November 2022 on Monday and Tuesday.
"We join the call of the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to immediately cease such inexcusable attacks to avoid a major nuclear incident. No country benefits, either militarily or politically, from attacking nuclear facilities," Jenča said.
Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that he will "use this platform to expose the criminal nature of Kiev's terrorist activities in relation to this crucial facility" during a special session of the IAEA Board of Governors today in Vienna.
This photo taken on September 11, 2022 shows a general view of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.04.2024
World
Russia Urges West to Admit Ukraine Carried Out Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant Attacks
Yesterday, 08:48 GMT
"The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is and will forever remain under Russian jurisdiction. Our operator and our national regulator do everything necessary to ensure its nuclear security, physical nuclear security, to the highest standards. It is the criminal Kiev regime that threatens both the security of the facility and the safety of citizens of many countries," emphasized the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister.
"We call on the IAEA director general to finally call things by their proper names. We cannot be content with phrases to the effect that attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant are unacceptable, no matter where these attacks come from. This is a deliberate concealment of the obvious fact - that Kiev and Kiev's sponsors are endangering the station and the safety of millions of people living in vast areas of Europe," added Ryabkov.
On Sunday, the Zaporozhye NPP's press service reported a drone attack on the dome of the sixth power unit. It was noted that there were no critical damages. Previously, reports were received of drone flights in the area of the canteen and the cargo port.
On Monday, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone was shot down over the station. It fell on the roof of the 6th power unit, with no threats to the safety limits of the Zaporozhye NPP recorded.
On Tuesday, the UAF attacked the training center of the Zaporozhye NPP with a drone, which houses the only full-scale reactor hall simulator in the world.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала