Danger of Ukrainian Attacks on Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant Persists - Representative

The risk of drone attacks on the power plant and the surrounding area by Ukrainian forces persists, Evgeniya Yashina, director of communications at the nuclear station, told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, the danger of drone attacks and strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), its adjacent territory, and the satellite city of Energodar remains," Yashina said.According to her, the Ukrainian side has not reduced its activity in using combat drones.Meanwhile, UN Assistant Secretary-General Miroslav Jenča said that the UN joins the call of the IAEA to immediately cease attacks on the Zaporozhye NPP at a Security Council meeting.He mentioned the recent "direct attack" on the plant for the first time since November 2022 on Monday and Tuesday."We join the call of the IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi to immediately cease such inexcusable attacks to avoid a major nuclear incident. No country benefits, either militarily or politically, from attacking nuclear facilities," Jenča said.Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated that he will "use this platform to expose the criminal nature of Kiev's terrorist activities in relation to this crucial facility" during a special session of the IAEA Board of Governors today in Vienna."We call on the IAEA director general to finally call things by their proper names. We cannot be content with phrases to the effect that attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant are unacceptable, no matter where these attacks come from. This is a deliberate concealment of the obvious fact - that Kiev and Kiev's sponsors are endangering the station and the safety of millions of people living in vast areas of Europe," added Ryabkov.On Sunday, the Zaporozhye NPP's press service reported a drone attack on the dome of the sixth power unit. It was noted that there were no critical damages. Previously, reports were received of drone flights in the area of the canteen and the cargo port. On Monday, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone was shot down over the station. It fell on the roof of the 6th power unit, with no threats to the safety limits of the Zaporozhye NPP recorded. On Tuesday, the UAF attacked the training center of the Zaporozhye NPP with a drone, which houses the only full-scale reactor hall simulator in the world.

