International Investigation Into Nord Stream Terror Attack Needed - Russian UN Envoy
© Photo : Danish Defence Command/Forsvaret Ritzau Scanpix Gas leak at Nord Stream 2 as seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm, Denmark September 27, 2022
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - An international probe into the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines is necessary to find out the truth, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.
"It should be clear now to everybody that determining what actually transpired is only possible through international cooperation," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting.
"Despite the efforts of a number of countries, including the US to cover this up, an international investigation is necessary. Unless we conduct one, we will be living in the world without any rules nor any legality," he added.
UN Has No Additional Details About Nord Stream Attacks - Senior Official
The United Nations has no new details about the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca said on Friday.
"The United Nations does not have any additional details of the events and is not in a position to verify or confirm claims or reports made regarding the incident," Jenca said.
The Nord Stream pipelines, built to deliver gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, were hit by explosions in September 2022. The pipelines operator Nord Stream AG said the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.
Denmark, Sweden, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attacks. In February, Denmark and Sweden ended the investigations but conceded that sabotage was the cause of the pipelines' breakdown.
Russia said it considers the explosions that damaged the two pipelines to be act of international terrorism. While there are no official results of the investigation yet, veteran US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in 2023 alleging that the United States with the support of Norway were behind the explosions.
The United States has denied any involvement in the Nord Stream attacks.