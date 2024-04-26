https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/international-investigation-into-nord-stream-terror-attack-needed---russian-un-envoy-1118128412.html

International Investigation Into Nord Stream Terror Attack Needed - Russian UN Envoy

An international probe into the attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines is necessary to find out the truth, Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday.

"It should be clear now to everybody that determining what actually transpired is only possible through international cooperation," Nebenzia said during a UN Security Council meeting. UN Has No Additional Details About Nord Stream Attacks - Senior OfficialThe United Nations has no new details about the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream pipelines, UN Assistant Secretary-General for Europe, Central Asia and the Americas Miroslav Jenca said on Friday.Denmark, Sweden, Germany and Norway have left Russia out of their investigations into the attacks. In February, Denmark and Sweden ended the investigations but conceded that sabotage was the cause of the pipelines' breakdown.Russia said it considers the explosions that damaged the two pipelines to be act of international terrorism. While there are no official results of the investigation yet, veteran US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in 2023 alleging that the United States with the support of Norway were behind the explosions.The United States has denied any involvement in the Nord Stream attacks.

