Majority of Global South States Understand Threats Posed by NATO - Lavrov

The majority of the Global South states are aware of the potential threats posed by NATO, as the organization continues to build up its infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The majority of the Global South states are aware of the potential threats posed by NATO, as the organization continues to build up its infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.
"Structures are already being created there [in the Asia-Pacific region] that reproduce the NATO psychology, NATO mentality. There are talks of NATO infrastructure penetrating there
," Lavron told a joint press conference after a meeting with Bolivian Foreign Minister
Celinda Sosa Lunda in Moscow, in response to a question from a Sputnik
correspondent.
Earlier in the week, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced talks between the top Russian and diplomats, saying they were to discuss various aspects of Russian-Bolivian cooperation, including the prospectsof Bolivia joining BRICS. The diplomats are also expected to touch upon a wide range of topical issues on the international and regional agenda.
As an example, Lavrov recalled the recent announcement of the NATO-Japan cooperation
agreement.
"It seems to me that the overwhelming majority of countries in the world's majority regions, the Global South, understand the dangers this entails, realize that they will be siphoned off funds in the interests of NATO and will use them," the top Russian diplomat said.
The minister said it was much better to take care of one's "household chores" and provide normal education for one's citizens, instead of "playing this geopolitical game, which NATO sees as a zero-sum game."
In April, US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a joint statement following talks at the White House that they were looking forward to continuing to work on enhancing the partnership between NATO and Tokyo, and the cooperation between the alliance and the Indo-Pacific Four, which includes Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea.
Russia Supports Bolivia's Aspirations to Join BRICS
Russia supports Bolivia's aspirations to become a member of BRICS
and is interested in having as many countries as possible enter the nine-nation bloc of developing economies, Lavrov underlined.
"Russia supports these aspirations of Bolivia, as this year's BRICS chair, and is interested in ensuring that as many countries as possible that want to get closer to BRICS become either BRICS members or establish stable, permanent partnerships, receive a definite positive response," he told the press conference.
Russia took over the rotating chairmanship of BRICS in January. The club of developing economies grew by four members this year and now comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Russia will hold the 2024 BRICS summit in Kazan from October 22-24.
In September 2023, Bolivian President Luis Arce told Sputnik
that his country welcomed the accession of new countries to BRICS
and hoped to join the bloc as soon as possible.
Top Bolivian Diplomat to Meet With Rosatom, Economy Ministry Officials in Moscow
Bolivian Foreign Minister is expected to hold several meetings with representatives of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom
and the Russian Economy Ministry, Sergey Lavrov mentioned.
"The minister will also meet with representatives of our other agencies, including Rosatom and the economy ministry," he noted.
Lavrov expressed confidence that these meetings would actively advance bilateral cooperation and hoped that the parties would have "every reason" to report on this to the heads of state.