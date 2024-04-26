https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/majority-of-global-south-states-understand-threats-posed-by-nato---lavrov-1118126654.html

Majority of Global South States Understand Threats Posed by NATO - Lavrov

Majority of Global South States Understand Threats Posed by NATO - Lavrov

The majority of the Global South states are aware of the potential threats posed by NATO, as the organization continues to build up its infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Structures are already being created there [in the Asia-Pacific region] that reproduce the NATO psychology, NATO mentality. There are talks of NATO infrastructure penetrating there," Lavron told a joint press conference after a meeting with Bolivian Foreign Minister Celinda Sosa Lunda in Moscow, in response to a question from a Sputnik correspondent. As an example, Lavrov recalled the recent announcement of the NATO-Japan cooperation agreement. The minister said it was much better to take care of one's "household chores" and provide normal education for one's citizens, instead of "playing this geopolitical game, which NATO sees as a zero-sum game." Russia Supports Bolivia's Aspirations to Join BRICSRussia supports Bolivia's aspirations to become a member of BRICS and is interested in having as many countries as possible enter the nine-nation bloc of developing economies, Lavrov underlined.In September 2023, Bolivian President Luis Arce told Sputnik that his country welcomed the accession of new countries to BRICS and hoped to join the bloc as soon as possible.Top Bolivian Diplomat to Meet With Rosatom, Economy Ministry Officials in MoscowBolivian Foreign Minister is expected to hold several meetings with representatives of Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Russian Economy Ministry, Sergey Lavrov mentioned."The minister will also meet with representatives of our other agencies, including Rosatom and the economy ministry," he noted.Lavrov expressed confidence that these meetings would actively advance bilateral cooperation and hoped that the parties would have "every reason" to report on this to the heads of state.

