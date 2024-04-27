https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russia-strikes-ukrainian-airfield-intended-for-attacks-inside-russia---reports-1118139139.html

Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfield Intended for Attacks Inside Russia - Reports

The Russian army's successes along the front lines of the special operation zone are followed by powerful, high-precision strikes against Ukrainian military infrastructure and weapons depots, further crippling the Ukrainian armed forces.

On April 26, Russian forces struck a Ukrainian ammunition unit at the Martynovka airfield in the Nikolayev region, Sergei Lebedev, the coordinator of the Nikolayev underground, told RIA Novosti.The underground did not rule out the possibility that Martynovka would become a "pivot" airfield for launching attacks against Russia's new regions and Crimea.In an earlier statement, Lebedev reported powerful Russian strikes on military facilities in Krivoy Rog, Stryi [Lvov region], and a railway station in a Kherson area currently under Ukrainian control. Explosions were reported in the Zhytomyr, Nikolayev, and Ternopol regions. The underground operator said the strikes targeted various power plants across Ukraine.Since then, a daily air alert has been announced in the Ukrainian regions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops would not target residential buildings or social infrastructure.

