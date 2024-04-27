https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/russia-strikes-ukrainian-airfield-intended-for-attacks-inside-russia---reports-1118139139.html
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfield Intended for Attacks Inside Russia - Reports
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfield Intended for Attacks Inside Russia - Reports
Sputnik International
The Russian army's successes along the front lines of the special operation zone are followed by powerful, high-precision strikes against Ukrainian military infrastructure and weapons depots, further crippling the Ukrainian armed forces.
2024-04-27T08:41+0000
2024-04-27T08:41+0000
2024-04-27T08:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
sergei lebedev
dmitry peskov
nikolayev
ukraine
russian army
kremlin
ria novosti
russia
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112619387_0:0:1590:895_1920x0_80_0_0_d0d7faabc958dd9b0f25a887b83b6fec.jpg
On April 26, Russian forces struck a Ukrainian ammunition unit at the Martynovka airfield in the Nikolayev region, Sergei Lebedev, the coordinator of the Nikolayev underground, told RIA Novosti.The underground did not rule out the possibility that Martynovka would become a "pivot" airfield for launching attacks against Russia's new regions and Crimea.In an earlier statement, Lebedev reported powerful Russian strikes on military facilities in Krivoy Rog, Stryi [Lvov region], and a railway station in a Kherson area currently under Ukrainian control. Explosions were reported in the Zhytomyr, Nikolayev, and Ternopol regions. The underground operator said the strikes targeted various power plants across Ukraine.Since then, a daily air alert has been announced in the Ukrainian regions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops would not target residential buildings or social infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240412/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-energy-facilities-48-times---mod-1117890197.html
nikolayev
ukraine
russia
odessa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/0f/1112619387_0:0:1284:963_1920x0_80_0_0_7bfe1b1a57c18197cbed2027d0983437.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict
Russia Strikes Ukrainian Airfield Intended for Attacks Inside Russia - Reports
08:41 GMT 27.04.2024 (Updated: 08:43 GMT 27.04.2024)
The Russian army's successes along the front lines of the special operation zone are followed by powerful, high-precision strikes against Ukrainian military infrastructure and weapons depots, further crippling the Ukrainian armed forces.
On April 26, Russian forces struck a Ukrainian ammunition unit at the Martynovka airfield in the Nikolayev region, Sergei Lebedev
, the coordinator of the Nikolayev underground, told RIA Novosti.
“Nikolayev resistance has reported on a strike against the Martynovka airfield in the Voznesensky district [Nikolayev region] that took place at 22:50. Yesterday, [we have received] several reports about aircraft passing Martynovka and Nikolayev towards Pervomaisk and Odessa. Judging by the power of the explosion, which you could feel more than five kilometers away, a military warehouse was hit,” he shared.
The underground did not rule out the possibility that Martynovka would become a "pivot" airfield for launching attacks against Russia's new regions and Crimea.
In an earlier statement, Lebedev reported powerful Russian strikes
on military facilities in Krivoy Rog, Stryi [Lvov region], and a railway station in a Kherson area currently under Ukrainian control. Explosions were reported in the Zhytomyr, Nikolayev, and Ternopol regions. The underground operator said the strikes targeted various power plants
across Ukraine.
Russian military strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure began on October 10, 2022 - two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, which Russian authorities claim was supported by Ukrainian special services. Strikes are being carried out on energy, defense industry, military administration and communications facilities throughout the country.
Since then, a daily air alert has been announced in the Ukrainian regions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops
would not target residential buildings or social infrastructure.