Russia’s position in the Mideast “looks strong,” while the Unites States looks “ridiculous,” is the curt assessment given by retired US Army Col. Douglas Macgregor in a new post on X.

Russia’s position in the Mideast is “strong,” while the Unites States looks “ridiculous,” is the frank assessment given by retired US Army Col. Douglas Macgregor in a new post on X.Casting a critical eye on the US strategy in the Middle East, the former Pentagon advisor wrote:The Middle East crisis continues to simmer, with Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip generating a massive humanitarian crisis and Palestinian civilian death toll. However, the Biden administration, which continues to provide Israel with security assistance, has been woefully inept in its crisis management efforts. Suffice it to recall how Joe Biden was snubbed by Middle East allies and the failed shuttle diplomacy of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Since then, Washington has refused to join calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, and directly fueled further violence in the Middle East by launching strikes against the Houthis in Yemen. Numerous pundits have told Sputnik that there are obvious signs that the US can no longer dictate to Middle Eastern players what to do, and even Israel has been disinclined to follow Team Biden's orders.Meanwhile, US-led efforts to isolate Russia with respect to the Middle East have failed spectacularly. Russia's President Vladimir Putin's highly successful Mideast tour in December 2023 to meet with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud sent a strong message to the world.The West's botched bid to smear Russia was underscored by international observers, as they looked upon the pomp and ceremony with which the Russian leader was welcomed in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia - longstanding US allies. The Gaza crisis, pundits noted, threw into focus the erosion of Washington's power in the region.

