Columbia University Cancels University-Wide Commencement Ceremony Due to Student Protests

Columbia University announced on Monday its decision to cancel a university-wide commencement ceremony and instead organize school-level events due lingering security concerns following a wave of student protests against the war in Gaza, according to a notice on its website.

“Based on feedback from our students, we have decided to focus attention on our Class Days and school-level graduation ceremonies, where students are honored individually alongside their peers, and to forego the university-wide ceremony that is scheduled for May 15,” the announcement said. The university will focus its resources on those smaller-scale ceremonies and keeping them safe and respectful, it added. New York Mayor Eric Adams said last week that the police has arrested approximately 300 protesters at the campuses of Columbia University and the City College of New York amid pro-Palestine demonstrations across the United States.

