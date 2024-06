https://sputnikglobe.com/20240606/ukraine-redeploying-military-units-from-zaporozhye-to-kharov---russian-official-1118817887.html

Ukraine Redeploying Military Units From Zaporozhye to Kharov - Russian Official

Ukraine is redeploying some military units from the Zaporozhye area to the Kharkov region, Zaporozhye Governor Yevgeny Balitsky told Sputnik on Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Yes, this is the case [redeploying]. First of all, we see it from the reports that our military leadership gives us from our direction. Second of all, we see it from the fact that the enemy is showing less and less resistance, and, of course, by the shelling [the intensity is decreasing]," the official said.Zaporozhye is a new Russian region that joined the country following a referendum in September 2022. Kiev does not recognize its results and continues to continuously shell Zaporozhye's territory. Currently, Russian forces control over 70% of the region.

