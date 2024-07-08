https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/prompt-ceasefire-in-ukraine-search-for-political-solution-to-benefit-all-parties---xi-1119285506.html
Prompt Ceasefire in Ukraine, Search for Political Solution to Benefit All Parties - Xi
Prompt Ceasefire in Ukraine, Search for Political Solution to Benefit All Parties - Xi
Sputnik International
A prompt ceasefire in Ukraine and reaching a political solution in the crisis is in the interests of all parties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
2024-07-08T06:35+0000
2024-07-08T06:35+0000
2024-07-08T07:32+0000
world
viktor orban
xi jinping
china
ukraine
hungary
ukraine crisis
ceasefire
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_0:171:3031:1876_1920x0_80_0_0_7f12cffafbfcd10b25cb92dfe0cff23b.jpg
"A prompt ceasefire and hostilities [in Ukraine], as well as the search for a political solution, meets the interests of all parties," Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as quoted by the state-run China Central Television (CCTV). It is important not to allow the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Xi said, adding that China promotes the talks on the Ukrainian conflict in its own way and supports all the efforts to contribute to a peaceful resolution of crisis.The international community should create conditions and facilitate the resumption of direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Xi Jinping also noted.The positions of China and Hungary of the Ukrainian conflict coincide, Xi added.Orban, in turn, informed Xi about his recent visits to Moscow and Kiev, and the Chinese leader highly appreciated the efforts of his Hungarian counterpart.Beijing expects that Hungary's presidency in the EU will play an active role in promoting the stable development of relations between China and the EU, Xi emphasized.Orban: Hungary Highly Values China's Ukraine Peace InitiativeHungary highly appreciates China's peace initiative on Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during the meeting."Regarding the conflict, which is happening near Hungary, we also highly appreciate your [China’s] peace initiative," Orban was quoted as saying by Hungarian news agency MTI.Hungary is always on the side of peace and never on that of war supporters, because the Hungarian people seek peace, harmony and balance, the Hungarian prime minister said.Orban called Xi’s May visit to Budapest historic, as the parties had reached landmark agreements. He thanked the Chinese president for upgrading relations between the countries, adding that in the course of the two recent months Hungary was continually working on ways to develop the bilateral ties.Hungary Ready to Try to Promote EU-China Ties Development During EU PresidencyHungary stands against bloc confrontation and is ready to use the EU presidency as an opportunity to promote the development of EU-China relations, Orban highlighted.China has proved through its actions and initiatives that it is an important stabilizing force in promoting world peace, Orban added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240525/china-and-brazil-offer-their-own-peace-plan-as-western-ukraine-summit-fumbles-1118630484.html
china
ukraine
hungary
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_151:0:2882:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e19960f8dcd2ad2d4dea0921c0f8a9f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations, russian air defenses
Prompt Ceasefire in Ukraine, Search for Political Solution to Benefit All Parties - Xi
06:35 GMT 08.07.2024 (Updated: 07:32 GMT 08.07.2024)
Being updated
BEIJING (Sputnik) - A prompt ceasefire in Ukraine and reaching a political solution in the crisis is in the interests of all parties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.
"A prompt ceasefire and hostilities [in Ukraine], as well as the search for a political solution, meets the interests of all parties
," Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, as quoted by the state-run China Central Television (CCTV).
It is important not to allow the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Xi said, adding that China promotes the talks on the Ukrainian conflict
in its own way and supports all the efforts to contribute to a peaceful resolution
of crisis.
The international community should create conditions and facilitate the resumption of direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine
, Xi Jinping also noted.
"The international community should create conditions and provide assistance for the resumption of direct dialogue and negotiations between the two sides," he said.
The positions of China and Hungary of the Ukrainian conflict coincide, Xi added.
Orban, in turn, informed Xi about his recent visits to Moscow and Kiev
, and the Chinese leader highly appreciated the efforts of his Hungarian counterpart.
Beijing expects that Hungary's presidency in the EU will play an active role in promoting the stable development of relations between China and the EU, Xi emphasized.
"We hope that Hungary, as the EU presidency, will play an active role in promoting the healthy and stable development of relations between China and the European Union, as well as in implementing positive interaction," he said.
Orban: Hungary Highly Values China's Ukraine Peace Initiative
Hungary highly appreciates China's peace initiative
on Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during the meeting.
"Regarding the conflict, which is happening near Hungary, we also highly appreciate your [China’s] peace initiative," Orban was quoted as saying by Hungarian news agency MTI.
Hungary is always on the side of peace and never on that of war supporters, because the Hungarian people seek peace, harmony and balance, the Hungarian prime minister said.
Orban called Xi’s May visit to Budapest historic, as the parties had reached landmark agreements. He thanked the Chinese president for upgrading relations between the countries, adding that in the course of the two recent months Hungary was continually working on ways to develop the bilateral ties.
The Chinese authorities said earlier that Beijing would support a peace conference recognized by both Moscow and Kiev. In June, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said it would continue its efforts to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis.
Hungary Ready to Try to Promote EU-China Ties Development During EU Presidency
Hungary stands against bloc confrontation and is ready to use the EU presidency as an opportunity to promote the development of EU-China relations
, Orban highlighted.
"Hungary stands for strengthening cooperation with China, opposes... bloc confrontation, Budapest is ready to use its EU presidency as an opportunity to actively promote the healthy development of relations between the European Union and China," he said.
China has proved through its actions and initiatives that it is an important stabilizing force in promoting world peace, Orban added.