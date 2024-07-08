https://sputnikglobe.com/20240708/prompt-ceasefire-in-ukraine-search-for-political-solution-to-benefit-all-parties---xi-1119285506.html

Prompt Ceasefire in Ukraine, Search for Political Solution to Benefit All Parties - Xi

A prompt ceasefire in Ukraine and reaching a political solution in the crisis is in the interests of all parties, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday.

"A prompt ceasefire and hostilities [in Ukraine], as well as the search for a political solution, meets the interests of all parties," Xi said at a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, as quoted by the state-run China Central Television (CCTV). It is important not to allow the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, Xi said, adding that China promotes the talks on the Ukrainian conflict in its own way and supports all the efforts to contribute to a peaceful resolution of crisis.The international community should create conditions and facilitate the resumption of direct dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Xi Jinping also noted.The positions of China and Hungary of the Ukrainian conflict coincide, Xi added.Orban, in turn, informed Xi about his recent visits to Moscow and Kiev, and the Chinese leader highly appreciated the efforts of his Hungarian counterpart.Beijing expects that Hungary's presidency in the EU will play an active role in promoting the stable development of relations between China and the EU, Xi emphasized.Orban: Hungary Highly Values China's Ukraine Peace InitiativeHungary highly appreciates China's peace initiative on Ukraine, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during the meeting."Regarding the conflict, which is happening near Hungary, we also highly appreciate your [China’s] peace initiative," Orban was quoted as saying by Hungarian news agency MTI.Hungary is always on the side of peace and never on that of war supporters, because the Hungarian people seek peace, harmony and balance, the Hungarian prime minister said.Orban called Xi’s May visit to Budapest historic, as the parties had reached landmark agreements. He thanked the Chinese president for upgrading relations between the countries, adding that in the course of the two recent months Hungary was continually working on ways to develop the bilateral ties.Hungary Ready to Try to Promote EU-China Ties Development During EU PresidencyHungary stands against bloc confrontation and is ready to use the EU presidency as an opportunity to promote the development of EU-China relations, Orban highlighted.China has proved through its actions and initiatives that it is an important stabilizing force in promoting world peace, Orban added.

