https://sputnikglobe.com/20240705/russia-sees-that-ukraine-not-ready-to-reject-waging-war-until-the-end---putin-1119253829.html

Russia Sees That Ukraine Not Ready to Reject Waging War Until the End - Putin

Russia Sees That Ukraine Not Ready to Reject Waging War Until the End - Putin

Sputnik International

We can see that Kiev is not ready to give up waging war until the end, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a statement to the press after holding talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

2024-07-05T14:02+0000

2024-07-05T14:02+0000

2024-07-05T14:55+0000

world

vladimir putin

ukraine

ukraine crisis

russia

moscow

kiev

viktor orban

europe

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/05/1119253963_0:95:2876:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_32efd5bed1ad9ca6da8309e0c2b66a44.jpg

"The way we see the situation, including what the prime minister said today, Kiev is still not ready to give up waging the war until the ‘victorious’ end," the president told the press.Putin added that implementing Russia’s peace initiatives would allow the cessation of hostilities and the start of the negotiation process.Russia stands for completely ending the conflict in Ukraine, and not for a ceasefire or a pause so the Kiev regime can rearm itself, Putin emphasized."It should not just be a truce or a temporary cease-fire, not some kind of pause that the Kiev regime could use to recover losses, regroup and rearm itself. Russia stands for a full and final end to the conflict," he said.According to Putin, Kiev is rejecting the ceasefire proposals because they will lose the pretext for extending the martial law. Ukraine will have to hold a presidential election in the absence of the martial law, and the current rulers will have a low chance for reelection, Putin said.The Russian president shared that he had discussed possible ways to resolve the Ukrainian conflict with Prime Minister Orban and that Orban had told him about the details of his recent visit to Kiev.Russia sees Ukraine's unwillingness to resolve problems through negotiations, the Russian president added."Ukraine's sponsors continue to try to use this country and its people as a ‘battering ram,’ a victim of confrontation with Russia," Putin said.Orban: Hungary to Work With Both Russia and UkraineAt the same press event, Viktor Orban said that he will continue working with Russia and Ukraine on achieving peace, adding that their positions are too far from each other.Orban also said that he held a meeting with Putin in the moment when "Europe needs peace.""Peace will not come on its own, you have to work for it. I was just discussing ways to achieve peace with Putin today. I wanted to know what is the shortest way to end the war. I wanted to hear and heard the president’s [Putin] views on three important issues: what he thinks about the peace initiatives that are currently in place, what he also thinks about the ceasefire and the peace talks, in what sequence they can be conducted … And the third thing I was interested in was the vision of Europe after the war," Orban noted.The conflict in Ukraine has started "to have an impact" on Europe’s economy, the Hungarian prime minister added.Russia and Hungary Continue Cooperation, Primarily in Energy"Russia and Hungary continue cooperation in a number of areas, primarily in the energy sector," Putin added.The countries also continue cooperation in medicine and pharmaceuticals, he said.The president added that joint work on the Paks II nuclear power plant in Hungary was moving forward.Possible European Security Architecture Discussed at the TalksPresident Putin said he had discussed possible security architecture in Europe with Orban.The two leaders also exchanged views on the state of affairs in relations between Russia and the European Union, "which are currently at their lowest point," the Russian president added.Moscow appreciates Orban's visit and views it as an attempt to restore the dialogue between Russia and the EU and give it an additional momentum, Putin said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240615/putins-peace-proposals-on-ukraine-are-golden-opportunity--lifeline-1118974919.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240614/putins-eurasia-security-proposal-is-kind-gesture-that-europeans-should-grasp---1118956878.html

ukraine

russia

moscow

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict, battlegroup sever, battlegroup yug, battlegroup zapad, battlegroup vostok, battlegroup tsentr, battlegroup dnepr, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine peace settlement, russia ukraine negotiations