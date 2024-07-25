International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/flying-ace-and-war-hero-who-is-the-new-deputy-commander-in-chief-of-the-russian-aerospace-forces-1119504427.html
Flying Ace and War Hero: Who is the New Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces?
Flying Ace and War Hero: Who is the New Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces?
Sputnik International
In a recent reshuffle, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, who previously served as commander of the Long-Range Aviation, was appointed as a deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces.
2024-07-25T15:38+0000
2024-07-25T15:47+0000
military
sergei kobylash
russian aerospace forces
russian armed forces
su-25sm
chechnya
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119504267_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_52cd9f3cf68f66cd190e6917a10d3820.jpg
What is known about Kobylash?
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240319/who-is-alexander-moiseyev-acting-commander-in-chief-of-russias-navy-1117426460.html
chechnya
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119504267_207:0:2938:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_367b7f069e07b9e9c904aace2074889a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
new deputy commander-in-chief of the russian aerospace forces, russian aerospace forces, lieutenant general sergei kobylash, kobylash appointment
new deputy commander-in-chief of the russian aerospace forces, russian aerospace forces, lieutenant general sergei kobylash, kobylash appointment

Flying Ace and War Hero: Who is the New Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces?

15:38 GMT 25.07.2024 (Updated: 15:47 GMT 25.07.2024)
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid / Go to the mediabankThen-Russian Aerospace Forces' Long-range Aviation Commander Sergei Kobylash (center) at the roll-out ceremony preceding land and flight tests of Tu-22M3M modernized bomber at Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Factory.
Then-Russian Aerospace Forces' Long-range Aviation Commander Sergei Kobylash (center) at the roll-out ceremony preceding land and flight tests of Tu-22M3M modernized bomber at Gorbunov Kazan Aviation Factory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.07.2024
© Sputnik / Maksim Bogodvid
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
In a recent reshuffle, Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash, who previously served as commander of the Long-Range Aviation, was appointed as a deputy commander-in-chief of the Russian Aerospace Forces.
What is known about Kobylash?
He began his service in the Soviet Armed Forces' aviation group in Germany as an Su-17M4 fighter-bomber pilot, and then held various command positions in the Russian Air Force.
Kobylash participated in the restoration of the constitutional order in Chechnya between 1994 and 1996, and then took part in counter-terrorist operation in the North Caucasus in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
During Georgia's invasion of South Ossetia, Kobylash, then a regiment commander, piloted an Su-25SM attack aircraft that was hit twice over the Tskhinval area on August 9, 2008. He managed to fly the damaged jet away from a residential area and successfully ejected from the aircraft.
In September 2016, he was appointed to the position of a commander of the Long-Range Aviation, a sub-branch of the Russian Aerospace Forces responsible for delivering long-range nuclear and conventional strikes.
Early last year, Kobylash announced that the Russian strategic aircraft of the Long-Range Aviation would take part in the special military operation in Ukraine in 2023.
Kobylash was awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation for taking part in the counter-terrorist operations in the North Caucasus. He was also awarded the Order of Courage, the Order of Military Merit, the Medal of Courage and other military awards.
He was born on April 1, 1965 in Odessa and graduated from the Yeisk Higher Military Aviation School in 1987. He also studied at the Gagarin Air Force Academy and the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces. His total flight time exceeds 1,500 hours.
Alexander Moiseyev, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Navy - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2024
Russia
Who is Alexander Moiseyev, Acting Commander-in-Chief of Russia’s Navy?
19 March, 15:28 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала