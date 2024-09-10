https://sputnikglobe.com/20240910/worldfood-istanbul-export-potential-of-russian-producers-hits-whopping-30-million-1120095293.html
WorldFood Istanbul: Export Potential of Russian Producers Hits Whopping $30 Million
Agrobusinesses grouped under the brand "Made in Russia" held almost 500 meetings with potential trading partners within this year's WorldFood Istanbul: International Food Products & Processing Technologies Exhibition, with the support of the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF).
The export potential of Russian agrobusinesses' negotiations at the WorldFood Istanbul forum amounted to nearly $30 million, REC noted.Over four days from September 3 to 6, the companies held negotiations with Turkish retail chains, major importers of agricultural and industrial products, distributors of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, as well as specialized associations and unions. On the first day of the exhibition, the "Made in Russia" exposition was visited by the сonsul general and staff of the Russian Trade Mission to Turkiye."Despite the fact that Russian agricultural producers have long been represented on the Turkish market and the existence of established ties, domestic products continue to attract significant interest from Turkish partners. In addition to grain, legume, and oil and fat products, which are traditionally in demand in Turkiye, there has been a recent increase in the supply of Russian alcohol, confectionery, and snack products," REC representative in Turkiye Timur Safin said."Participation in the exhibition also allowed Russian exporters to establish contacts with leading potential buyers from the Middle East, Africa, and Central Asia," he added.For the participants of the "Made in Russia" exposition, the REC also held a multilateral meeting with the operator of a permanent demonstration and tasting pavilion for agricultural and industrial products in Istanbul. The pavilion programs are jointly implemented by the REC and the Russian Ministry of Agriculture.The companies received recommendations on entering retail chains and marketplaces in Turkiye, as well as guidance on the specifics of customs procedures and certification to be exported to the country.
