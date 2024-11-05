https://sputnikglobe.com/20241105/right-wing-parties-victories-in-eu-tell-trump-may-be-back-in-white-house---eu-lawmaker-1120780163.html

Right-Wing Parties' Victories in EU Tell Trump May Be Back in White House - EU Lawmaker

The recent surge in support for right-wing parties across Europe, where people are grappling with similar to the United States' problems such as economic challenges, demographic shifts and cultural changes due to immigration, suggest a strong possibility of former US President Donald Trump's victory in the upcoming US election

Moreover, the Alternative for Germany for the first time won elections in the state of Thuringia and came second in Saxony in September.The recent surge in support for right-wing parties across Europe, where people are grappling with similar to the United States' problems such as economic challenges, demographic shifts and cultural changes due to immigration, suggest a strong possibility of former US President Donald Trump's victory in the upcoming US election, EU lawmaker from France Thierry Mariani told Sputnik.Trump and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris are running neck and neck, with 49% support each, ahead of the Tuesday vote, a fresh Leger poll released by the New York Post on Monday showed. Different aspects of the same common problems such as economic discontent, disillusionment with the ruling elite, and a growing unease about the impact of immigration on our societies affect policy in both the United States and Europe, the lawmaker added. Mariani, who is the former member of France's The Republicans (LR) party, raised a concern regarding the issue of uncontrolled immigration, citing it as one of the main reasons, along with economic stagnation, for the growing support for conservative and patriotic movements across Europe and the United States. New Conservative Voters As the legislator drew comparisons between the United States and the EU nations, where right-wing parties had gained significant traction, he highlighted striking similarities, particularly in their support base. First of all, he pointed that the conservative parties' support base on both continents had undergone substantial transformations. Mariani, a prominent French politician who previously served as the French minister in charge of transport from 2010 to 2012, stressed that people in the West these days were expecting to have leaders who prioritize their well-being and national interests, including sovereignty, economic security, and national pride. Against Relativism and WokeismMariani also drew parallels between Trump's suppporters and the European conservatives' stance on the so called "woke" and "relativism" agenda, which is seen by both as a threat to cultural heritage, history, and values. He expressed belief that resisting this ideology was essential to preserving the foundations of the societies. Mariani raised a concern regarding what he saw as the gradual erosion of moral values and traditions in Europe. He said that the political ideology of relativism posed a significant threat, adding that it undermined the concept of moral rightness in societies. Rejecting DeclineHe also said that Trump in his electoral speeches envisioned a future of ambition, growth, and prosperity, rejecting the narrative of decline imposed by the Democrats in the name of climate or sustainability. The lawmaker pointed that the European right-wing parties also rejected the myth of inevitable economic decline and refused to be weakened by pessimism. The European lawmaker stressed that his electoral base supported the idea of balancing economic growth with respect for the planet, prioritizing strong economies, job opportunities, and hope for our countries. Economic Sovereignty Mariani said that patriotic movements in Europe also share Trump's views when it comes to fighting for economic sovereignty by bringing industries back home, securing supply chains, and protecting resources from foreign takeover. Mariani concluded by calling on the European governments to aim for economic independence to safeguard its freedoms, cultures, and way of life.

